Three Offensive Players to Watch as Arizona Wildcats Face Utah Utes
As the Arizona Wildcats prepare for their first Big 12 contest when they travel to Salt Lake City to face the No. 10 Utah Utes on Saturday night.
The Wildcats (2-1) are coming off a bye week, while the Utes (4-0, 1-0 in Big 12) are coming off a huge road win over Oklahoma State.
The Utes enter the game with a Top 30 rushing offense, but a passing game where coach Kyle Whittingham hasn’t named the starting quarterback yet. Veteran Cam Rising is cleared to play, but true freshman Isaac Wilson has led Utah to a pair of wins. Whittingham says whoever starts on Saturday will give his team the best chance to win.
The Wildcats have spent nearly two weeks licking their wounds after the loss to Kansas State. Arizona clearly has one big star offense, but are the Wildcats diverse enough to keep teams guessing? Observers might find out this weekend.
Here are three offensive players to watch for each team.
Arizona
RB Quali Conley
With the eligibility of Jacory Croskey-Merritt in question, the focus of the running game falls to Conley, who has been a solid back when it comes to Big 12 action. He has his first 100-yard game of the season against Northern Arizona (112 yards) and he’s among the conference leaders in rushing touchdowns (four) and rushing yards per game (83.3).
Conley is an experienced back who can help the Wildcats move the chains and they’ll need him as a release valve for their passing game.
QB Noah Fifita
The numbers look good on paper. Fifita has completed 63.6% of his passes in three games, with 863 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions. The turnovers are a bit concerning when one considers the Wildcats are about to face an opportunistic defense.
Fifita will also have to balance getting the ball to other receivers against fueling the numbers of his top receiver (see below).
WR Tetairoa McMillan
McMillan’s numbers are gaudy to be sure — 23 receptions for 453 yards and four touchdowns. But, he hasn’t caught a score since that opening outburst against New Mexico and while he had a productive game against Kansas State, it didn’t help Arizona much.
The focus of Utah’s defense will be on the future first-round NFL pick as the Wildcats still don’t have another receiver with more than nine receptions so far this season (Conley has nine). McMillan will have to rise above the focus.
Utah
RB Micah Bernard
Set aside the quarterback situation for a moment and recognize that Bernard is having a fine season out of the backfield. He’s rushed for 100 or more yards in each of his last three games.
He gained 118 yards against Baylor, the game where the Utes lost Rising; he gained 123 yards against Utah State, which was Wilson’s first start; and gained 182 yards against Oklahoma State as the Utes made a statement to open conference action.
He’s already rushed for 456 yards this season and is closing in on his career-high of 533 yards in 2022. Bernard is having the kind of season that could put him on the NFL map after the season.
TE Brant Kuithe
Like Rising, he missed all of last season due to an injury. Since he’s return he’s meant a great deal to the passing game, no matter who has been behind center.
He may not approach his career highs of 50 receptions and 611 yards, but he’s already off to a meaningful start. He’s caught 12 passes for 216 yards with four touchdowns. His scoring reception against Oklahoma State was critical to that victory.
WR Dorian Singer
The X-receiver for this offense is off to a huge start, with 17 receptions and 204 yards in four games. He hasn’t scored a touchdown yet, but he’s capable. Back in 2022 he had a career-best 66 receptions for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns. That was with … checks notes … Arizona.
He slid over to USC last year and got lost in the offense. Now, he’s emerging in a starring role just in time to face his former team again.