Three Offensive Stars to Watch for Arizona Wildcats vs. Mountaineers
The Arizona Wildcats will be looking for any signs of life it can find offensively when they face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.
In their last six games, the Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 in Big 12) have scored 87 points for an average of 14.5 points per contest. In each of their last four games, their point total has declined. The team that dropped 61 points on New Mexico in the opener is a thing of the past.
Arizona is struggling with everything offensively right now. The Wildcats are preparing to face a West Virginia (3-4, 2-2) team that is in a bit of a rut, too.
The Mountaineers have faced ranked teams each of the last two weeks and averaged 17 points. In fact, throw in their loss to ranked Penn State to start the season and that average drops further.
But, West Virginia seems to have less of an issue scoring points against unranked power conference teams. In those three games, two of which were wins, the Mountaineers are averaging 34.6 points.
Here are three offensive players to watch for each team.
Arizona
RB Quali Conley
It there was ever a time to turn Conley into a workhorse back, this is it. The Wildcat passing game is struggling and the best thing Arizona can do is turn to the run. Conley has rushed for 500 yards and six touchdowns, but he's capable of more. Back in 2022 he rushed for 1,092 yards on 186 carries and scored eight touchdowns. He’s capable of a heavier workload. With five games remaining and bowl eligibility on the line, now is the time to give it to him.
QB Noah Fifita
It's not clear if anyone knows what is wrong with Fifita right now. This could simply be a young quarterback regressing. Some of his raw numbers look really good, including the 1,774 yards passing. But a sub-60 % completion rate won't cut it, nor will more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (nine). The injury issues on the offensive line haven't helped, but he's also had fumbling issues. He needs confidence and the Wildcats can give that to him by using their run game more often and putting him in plays where he doesn’t hold the ball long.
TE Keyan Burnett
Part of Arizona’s passing game issues is that teams are paying way too much attention to All-American wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. But the Wildcats haven’t given defenses enough good reasons to get away from double-teams or bracketed coverages. Someone like Burnett can help. He’s a tight end that runs good seam routes and can be a security blanket for someone like Fififa. The physical mismatches are there. The Wildcats need to get him the ball more.
West Virginia Mountaineers
QB Garrett Greene
First, we'll have to see if Greene plays. He left in the second half of Saturday's game against Kansas State with an upper-body injury. So his condition bears monitoring throughout the week. He's an expert at running West Virginia's offense, which includes a lot of run-pass option. In fact the 23-year-old is the Mountaineers’ leading rusher with 471 yards. He’s also thrown for 1,352 yards. Like Fifita, he's struggling with his completion rate, which is 55.9%, and has nearly as many interceptions (eight) as touchdowns (nine).
RBs Jaheim White and CJ Donaldson Jr.
West Virginia has achieved something unique, which is a time-share that works for both White and Donaldson and is effective for its offense. White has 416 yards rushing and five touchdowns, while Donaldson has 412 yards and five touchdowns. Each brings something different. White is the speedster, and if he gets out in space good luck trying to catch him. Donaldson is the bruiser, and he's the back that will go into the belly of the offensive line and get you the tough yards. The Mountaineers wouldn't want one without the other.
WR Hudson Clement
When you play for a team that has nearly as many passing yards as rushing yards, you take what opportunities come your way whenever you can get them. Clement has emerged as Greene’s top target as he has 26 receptions for 363 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 14 yards per catch and has a long reception of 40 yards this season. If the Mountaineers are looking for a big play late, you can bet Clement will be on the other end of the ball.