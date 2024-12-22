Versatile Transfer Defensive Lineman Deshawn McKnight Commits to Arizona
While Brent Brennan certainly received his fair share of deserved criticism for how Arizona looked on the field during this past season, he is doing his best to make sure that doesn't happen again by bringing in new players.
The Wildcats needed a reset, and this new era of transfer portal madness is giving them that opportunity.
Brennan and his staff are using this time as a way to get more of "their guys" into the program for a lack of a better term, something that every head coach does when he takes over as the head coach.
One area Arizona needs to upgrade is in their trenches.
The offensive line play was especially poor even with projected first-round NFL draft pick Jonah Savaiinaea anchoring the unit. Injuries and lack of depth played a huge role in their poor performance, but having that two-deep depth chart outlook can't happen for this team ever again.
Thankfully, the Wildcats have earned commitments from two offensive linemen out of the portal.
They'll still look to bring in more players at those positions, but Brennan and his staff are eyeing the defensive side of the ball as well, with them only landing FCS-level edge rusher Chancellor Owens so far this offseason.
That was until Deshawn McKnight committed to Arizona.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder is coming from UT Martin, the second program he has played for in his college career after originally signing with Appalachian State out of high school as a three-star recruit in the 2021 class.
McKnight immediately had a role his freshman season, and during his two years with the Mountaineers, he appeared in 22 games and recorded 24 total tackles with three coming for a loss.
Yet, he decided to transfer out and landed with UT Martin, an FCS team.
He's coming off a season where he had 21 total tackles, 5.5 of them for a loss, with four sacks and a forced fumble.
McKnight played on the inside and outside depending on the defensive personnel that was on the field, so he'll bring versatility with him to Tucson where they will be looking for game wreckers at every position.