Offensive Standouts from Arizona's Win Over Hawaii
The Arizona Wildcats football team won in dominating fashion on Saturday, routing the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors by a score of 40-6 at home under the lights in front of a crowd of 42000 fans.
The rushing attack of Arizona could not be stopped as Quincy Craig, Kedrick Reescano, Ismail Mahdi and Noah Fifita scored on the ground. The running back trio all had at least six carries as well.
"I think it's very good that we're so interchangeable in the run game and the pass game," Quincy Craig said. "You can move us out into the slot as well, and we could also be a threat there. But I mean just, just being able to maneuver carries to each person that does help us in the long run."
The defense created five turnovers and the offense took advantage of that, scoring 23 points off of those.
While Arizona did hold Hawaii under control for most of the game and did not let up on scoring, head coach Brent Brennan recognized that there were still plenty of issues to fix before its next game against Weber State next weekend.
"I think we have some room to grow there," Brennan said. "I think that part of it, we had a couple guys who were unavailable tonight, who are impactful players at that position. I think we also saw some guys do some stuff. We saw some freshmen get in there and mix it up and make some plays. And I think the more people that we can get on the field. And the more confidence Noah has for distributing the football makes it harder to defend us."
Here is a look at three players who impressed throughout four quarters of action.
Kedrick Reescano
Reescano opened the game up as the starting running back and displayed the skills that won him that job as possibly the strongest ball carrier in that room.
He used his size and frame to bully defenders with runs up the middle and between the tackles to gain tough yards and burst to the second level.
The opening drive is the best example of the type of running back he is as three runs up the middle were called, the final one seeing him score the first touchdown of the season for the Wildcats.
Quincy Craig
Craig is perhaps the perfect complementary piece to Reescano in the Doege scheme that utilizes multiple running backs to keep the room fresh in the high-intensity offense.
He made the most of his seven carries and churned out 125 yards on the ground, 54 of those coming from a 54-yard house call in the second quarter.
Craig's sideline-to-sideline style of running made him too much to handle for the Hawaii defense. By the end of the game, he averaged 17.9 yards per carry.
"I don't think Quincy's success surprised any of us," Brennan said. "I think even for you guys that have been to practice with some frequency, you've seen him really be dynamic running the football. He had an incredible week of practice, really, attacked the work and showed up on game day. That's, I think that's one of those examples where preparation meets opportunity and he made the most of it."
Noah Fifita
At times, Fifita appeared shaky and a bit uncomfortable in the newly implemented Doege offense, being just a little off on timing with his new group of wide receivers and missing some open ones on a few plays.
Once the game started to settle down for him, he showed off the accuracy and big arm ability that he had become known for. A 42-yard pass completion to Brandon Phelps showed that once he is comfortable enough, he can cause some damage to an opposing offense.
Fifita ended the game with a decent 161 yards passing on 13-for-23 and distributed the ball to eight different receivers-which was a big problem last year, given that he had a tough time finding open targets besides Tetairoa McMillan.
