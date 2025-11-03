Arizona vs. Colorado: Top Offensive Grades Revealed
Arizona flattened Colorado, winning 52-17 in a game that was over by halftime. The Wildcats played a complete game, dominating by air and by ground offensively, and suffocating the Buffaloes defensively.
Colorado had to use three different quarterbacks, and the Wildcats put pressure on each of them. They created five turnovers and set up short fields for the offense to take advantage of.
Brent Brennan helped right the ship after two devastating losses by keeping his foot on the gas and not letting up when the Buffaloes made mistakes. Arizona scored on eight of its 10 possessions before pulling the starters.
Arizona dragged the Buffs from the start and was able to pull their starters early in the second half. Here's the top offensive performers according to Pro Football Focus from Saturday's road win (minimum 25 snaps).
5. WR Kris Hutson
Arizona did a good job of spreading the ball around in a game that featured a lot of short fields, thanks to Colorado's turnovers. Hutson was the busiest Wildcat in the passing game. He caught five passes for 37 yards and made one touchdown grab on a long fade ball in the corner of the end zone.
Hutson continues to be a reliable target for his quarterback. In the past three games, he's made 18 catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns out wide. Despite his smaller frame, he's been a good target in the red zone.
According to PFF, Hutson earned an overall grade of 61.2, with a receiving grade of 66.2.
4. WR Gio Richardson
Richardson hasn't seen a ton of action this season, but he wound up leading the Wildcats in receiving yards on Saturday night. He caught two balls for 63 yards, most of which came on a 60-yard touchdown catch early in the second quarter.
Richardson played 30 snaps in the win, the most for him in any game this season. The true freshman has a ton of potential that we saw a glimpse of this week. It will be hard for him to crack a regular role this deep into the season with all the talent in front of him, but he's worth keeping an eye on.
According to PFF, Richardson scored a 63.7 overall grade and a 66.3 receiving grade.
3. RT Tristan Bounds
The right side of Arizona's offensive line has been great this season, and Bounds is half of the reason why. Bounds has thrived in pass protection this season.
The senior tackle didn't allow a single pressure against the Buffaloes in 21 pass blocking opportunities. Colorado's defensive line is not the most fearsome unit in terms of rushing the passer, but Arizona did drop back and toss the ball around a lot in the early part of the game. Bounds held up his end.
According to PFF, Bounds had an overall score of 64.7, with a pass blocking grade of 84.4.
2. WR Tre Spivey
The Kansas State transfer receiver continued to do what he does best, and that's hit pay dirt. Spivey made just one catch, but he took the short pass 57 yards for a touchdown, shedding tacklers along the way.
The touchdown opened the scoring once again for the Wildcats and marked his seventh touchdown of the season on 12 total touches. Although Spivey didn't touch the ball again, he made some nice blocks on the edges in the run game, using his 6-foot-4 frame to his advantage.
According to PFF, Spivey had an overall grade of 66.8, with a receiving grade of 66.0 and a run blocking grade of 62.5.
1. QB Noah Fifita
Fifita carried the Arizona scoring unit in the first half, but thanks to the defense, he didn't have to work too hard for some of the scores. After an opening drive touchdown drive of 75 yards, Fifita led four scoring drives of less than 20 yards.
Fifita finished the night completing 11-of-19 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns, all of which came in the first half. Brennan made the decision to get Fifita and the rest of the starters out of the game with nine minutes left in the third quarter.
According to PFF, Fifita earned an overall grade of 69.7, with a passing grade of 68.4.
Let us know what you thought of Arizona's win over Colorado by commenting on our X account. Just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow.