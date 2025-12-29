Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan don't have many needs to address in the upcoming January transfer portal window, as the Wildcats are expected to return a lot of talent next season. However, there are a few needs, and none may be as pressing as the tight end position.

The good news for Arizona is that several tight ends are already available in the portal, and here's a look at a few who would make the most sense for the Wildcats to target.

Potential Transfer Portal Tight End Targets For Arizona

Before exploring the portal options, it is worth noting that Arizona has a few young and talented tight ends that Brennan and his staff could turn to next season, rather than bringing in a player through the transfer portal. However, with the loss of some seniors at the position, it stands to reason that the Wildcats will target a tight end once the portal opens.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats tight end Cameron Barmore (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1) Luke Dehnicke, Minnesota Duluth

Luke Dehnicke established himself as a college football star at the Division II level in 2025 during his redshirt freshman season at Minnesota Duluth. He had a stellar year, recording 61 catches for 1,119 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging nearly 100 yards per game. He enters the portal with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dehnicke entered the portal in early December, and the Wildcats were among the first programs to offer him, firmly putting themselves in contention to land the Division II transfer. While he hasn't proven himself at the Power Four level yet, his production is hard to deny, and he would likely be able to come in and start right away for Arizona in 2026.

247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 77 overall player in the portal, and the No. 4 tight end.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2) Jayden Fortier, Arizona State

Jayden Fortier was a four-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting class from Tualatin High School in Tualatin, Oregon. He ultimately committed to and signed with Arizona State, where he has spent the last two seasons.

Arizona State tight end Jayden Fortier (80) practices on Aug. 1, 2024, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fortier hasn’t seen the field yet in his college career. Still, Arizona was interested in him as a high school recruit, hosting him in Tucson for an official visit before he committed to Arizona State. There's a strong chance the Wildcats will be interested in him again now that he's in the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 434 overall player in the portal, and the No. 20 tight end.

