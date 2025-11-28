Previewing No. 2 Arizona's Game Against Norfolk State
No. 2 Arizona moved to 6-0 on the season with a dominant 103-73 win over Denver. Before taking on Auburn and Alabama in back-to-back games, the Wildcats will welcome Norfolk State to McKale Center Saturday afternoon.
It was the freshman who led the Wildcats against the Pioneers as Brayden Burries and Ivan Kharchenkov both scored a game-high 20 points and Dwayne Aristode added 17 points off the bench.
Jaden Bradley was limited to just 18 minutes in the blowout win, while Koa Peat added 12 points and Tobe Awaka added 12 points with 15 rebounds for his third double-double on the season.
The one knock coming out of the win for Arizona was its free-throw shooting, which has been a problem at times for the team. The Wildcats shot just 9-20 as a team from the free-throw line.
Burries connected on just 3-of-7 free throws, bringing his percentage at the line to just 56 percent on the season. That should improve, but it will be part of his growth as he continues to get more comfortable in the college game.
It didn't make a difference in this game, but it has the potential to hurt Arizona in bigger games later in the season. The Wildcats were able to shoot more efficiently in the wins over Florida, UCLA and UConn, so it is possible it won't remain an issue moving forward.
The Spartans are 4-4 to start the season. They have picked up wins over Washington Adventist, Regent, Hampton and Virginia-Lynchburg, while falling to William & Mary, Old Dominion, Towson and Wyoming on the season.
Norfolk State has been led by senior guard Anthony McComb III, who is averaging just under 17 points per game on 44 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from deep. He is coming off a season-high 26 games in the last game for Norfolk State earlier this week. He is also the leading rebounder for the Spartans.
The Spartans have three players scoring in double figures, with senior guard Elijah Jamison (14.4 PPG) and senior forward Devon Ellis (11.6 PPG) joining McComb.
Norfolk State made the NCAA Tournament last season as a No. 16 seed before falling to the eventual national champions in Florida 95-69 in the opening round.
This will be the second game of three home games in a row for the Wildcats as they look to continue their strong start to the season before welcoming Auburn to Tucson next weekend.
