Arizona's Kharchenkov Details His Mature Playstyle

Arizona forward Ivan Kharchenkov might only be a freshman, but he’s played like a four-year veteran for the Wildcats this season.

Kharchenkov made the move to the United States this past offseason, coming from Europe, where he was a standout prospect. His first season with head coach Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats has gone extremely well.

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd stands on the sidelines during the first half against the Houston Cougars during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

He’s averaging 10.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game on 49 percent shooting from the floor. Kharchenkov has also been one of the top perimeter defenders on the floor for the Wildcats.

Arizona’s Star Rookies

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) drives to the hoop past Houston Cougars center Chris Cenac Jr. (5) during the first half during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

He is one of three star freshmen — alongside Brayden Burries and Koa Peat — that have turned the Wildcats into a juggernaut. The trio of rookies has done a superb job next to veterans such as Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell’Orso in turning Arizona into one of the most dangerous teams in the country heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Kharchenkov has played a major role in Arizona’s 31-2 record this season, helping them sweep the Big 12 regular season and conference tournament titles. They will enter the NCAA Tournament as a 1 seed and are well in position to notch their second national title in program history this season.

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) drives to the hoop past Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the second half during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Ahead of their first tournament game against Long Island, Kharchenkov spoke about his veteran playstyle despite being only a freshman.

Kharchenkov’s Thoughts

“Even when I was playing at Bayern [Munich] at a young age playing with the professionals, somebody would ask me ‘how old are you?,’ ‘I’m 16 or 17,’ and they’re like ‘oh really? I thought you were like 22 or 23.’ They’re just saying how mature I am at a young age, and I felt like I had to do that just so I can play at the level I’m playing at right now,” Kharchenkov said.

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) drives to the hoop past Houston Cougars forward Chase McCarty (24) and guard Kingston Flemings (4) during the first half during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Kharchenkov also explained that the experience he has gained throughout his playing career has helped him throughout his freshman season at Arizona, especially in terms of staying level-headed in the face of adversity.