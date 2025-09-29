Inside The Wildcats

Elite Prospect Drawing Arizona Attention as His Squad Dominates Games

Ejay Tapeni is pushing for a great end to the high school season

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona head coach Brent Brennan speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona head coach Brent Brennan speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The Arizona Wildcats have been recruiting heavily when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class. They have already landed multiple different commitments in the 2026 class that would make you think that they are likely done with the class as a whole, but that isn't the case. The majority of the schools that have started to target prospects in the 2027 recruiting class heavily have already wrapped up their 2026 class, but that is likely not the case for the Arizona Wildcats.

The Arizona Wildcats have been able to balance the recruiting factor for both the 2027 and 2026 recruiting class as primarily their focus on the 2027 recruiting class as this is the class that has more spots that needs to be filled but at the same time the Wildcats haven't completely shut the door on the 2026 recruiting class, as they have hopes to be able to land multiple more prospects when it comes to the 2026 classes, there are two primary prospects that they are looking to land at one player coming from the JUCO level and the other being a high school athlete.

Oct 5, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats helmet gets picked before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

That high school athlete is Ejay Tapeni. Tapeni is a very talented prospect from the state of Hawaii, as he is someone from Mililani High School in the state of Hawaii.

Arizona Wildcats Target Ejay Tapeni's Squad Looks Tough

Tapeni and his programmer are off to a great start as they have already played their first six games of the season, and they have been able to win five of those contests with only one loss coming throughout the season thus far. That loss was against the St. Louis Crusaders.

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell gets congratulation from Arizona football coach Brent Brennan after winning over Arizona in the Big-12 conference showdown on Sept. 27, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Crusaders are the best-ranked program in the state according to MaxPreps, as Tapeni's program is the 4th-ranked team. This was a nasty loss, as they were defeated soundly by the Crusaders.

Tapeni and his program is set to try to turn things into something huge, which they have already started taking the first steps to be able to do so. They have three more games, with one of the game being at home and the other two being on the road.

They will have the chance to be a dominant team in the playoffs, but they will want to finish the high school football regular season strong with the hopes of being able to pursue a state title in one of America's most beautiful states.

