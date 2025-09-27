Arizona JUCO Target TJ Taylor’s Squad Struggling Early This Season
The Arizona Wildcats have been targeting multiple different prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have already landed nearly the full class that they are set to take us. They have landed multiple different commits on the 2026 recruiting class, but they have hopes of adding more players in the 2026 recruiting class.
One of the better players in the 2026 recruiting class that remains uncommitted in the class is one of the better JUCO prospects in the country.
The Arizona Wildcats have targeted the JUCO level of football, simply because they have nearly ran completely through their target board when it comes to the high school level, landing more than half of their targets that were on that board and majority of the target that they did land was among the top when it comes to the rankings so they haven't had too much room to complain about, but they would love to add one of the better JUCO prospects on their board.
What Type of Start Has TJ Taylor Gotten Off to
TJ Taylor is one of the better Junior college prospects when it comes to the offensive line as he remains to be one of the better prospects in the country that remains on committed at this time as he is looking for his home destination, but nothing has been set in stone however, the Arizona Wildcats have been a very big competitor when it comes to recruiting him as they have high hopes of landing him and his commitment.
His team is off to a very upsetting start, but not a bad start, as they have lost more games than they have one, but at the same time, they have been close and all of the games in which they were defeated. This shows that they are within arm's reach, which tells you that they are still a solid team.
They are just still an unfortunate hand that they haven't been able to surpass yet as they have been able to win only one game thus far but all of their losses have been close, which has to be a tough build to swallow, especially when it comes to this level of football at the junior college level as they still are one of the better teams.
They have a record of 1-3, but they were within one score for all three games. They have lost by a combined score of 9 points. Their lone win was a win by six points, which goes to show exactly how competitive this is.
