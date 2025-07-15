Arizona Wildcats Target Sets Commitment Date
The Arizona Wildcats are on a roll, as they have landed a large majority of the guys that they have been targeting as of recently. They landed multiple guys in the month of June, including players who check off every single box.
One of the players that they have who does just that is Oscar Rios. Rios is their QB commit in the 2026 recruiting class, who committed near the end of the month, which helped catapult the Wildcats into a flurry of commitments.
They have landed multiple commits in the class of July, as they have landed players like Keytrin Harris and Khalil Sanogo. They have been searching for more and more players to add to their class, with the hopes of hitting another home run, and will have the chance to do so, as one of their targets is set to announce his commitment sooner rather than later. That player being Rahsjon Duncan.
Duncan is one of the better prospects who remains uncommitted in the country at this time. He currently attends McClymonds High School in the state of California. The California star has been one of the better players in the country for quite some time, as he brings a very unique skill set to the table, and will be a home run for whichever team lands him.
He has been targeted by multiple schools, including the Arizona Wildcats, the UCLA Bruins, the Washington Huskies, and the Arizona State Sun Devils. All of these teams are hoping to make him a priority in the class as well as land his commitment, but only one lucky team will be able to do so.
Will that team be the Arizona Wildcats? The Arizona Wildcats were the first team to offer the prospect, as they set the tone that would be followed by many other teams. They have been recruiting him the longest but will have to fight off some hungry teams.
One of the teams that they have struggled against the most in the recruiting world is the Washington Huskies, who are in a great spot at this time. From an outsider standpoint, it would be hard for a player like Duncan not to commit to the Huskies after they hit a home run on his official visit. While anything can happen, don't sleep on any teams as he is set to announce his commitment on July 20th.
Be sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!