EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know Wildcats' Brandon Smith
The Arizona Wildcats have many talented commits. This includes Brandon Smith, who is one of the most hyped up prospects in the class by the Arizona Wildcats fan base. The talented prospect will be playing running back for the Wildcats.
But what about who he is off the field? Smith went into full detail about the person he is off the field and away from the game of football. Here is what he had to say when speaking with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"I would say I am quiet, observant in large groups, but a huge prankster with my friends and family. I annoy them a lot with my bad dad jokes," said the Arizona Wildcats commit when speaking with Arizona WIldcats On SI. I am also big on community service-based events. My family and I are very active with volunteering with mentoring, food drives, community beautification projects, clothing drives, etc
The talented prospect went into detail on his hobbies that he has.
"I love to sleep! But when I am not sleeping, I like to play video games, hang out with my friends, or go to the movies with my younger brother."
The talented prospect is learning more about the meals that he wants to be able to prepare. he explained more with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"Currently, I am interested in learning how to cook. During this summer, I try to assist my mom in the kitchen more and I am actually paying attention to how to prepare meals. Just trying new recipes other than my favorite of Chicken Alfredo pasta. Also, I am working my first job and I love it. Previously, I would help within my community with school district events like Special Olympics since the 8th grade. That has helped me excel in my summer job as I am a camp counselor who helps support individuals within the special education community."
The talented prospect has a very specific taste in music. He provides a list of artists he listens to.
"I like to listen to rap and R&B music. Right now, I am listening to anything Rod Wave, Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker, Autumn, and EBK Jaaybo."
Smith is hopeful to get his degree in something specific. He explains his life plans after football.
"I plan to major in Kinesiology with a minor in Sports Psychology. In my post-football years, I would love to open and operate a physical therapy facility."
