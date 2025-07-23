EXCLUSIVE: 2027 Bryce Breeden Details His Arizona Offer
The Arizona Wildcats have been targeting many different players in the 2027 recruiting class as they have offered new prospects as of recently. One of the players that they targeted recently is Bryce Breeden, who just recently received his offer from the Arizona Wildcats.
Breeden holds offers from many different programs, and now Arizona joins the list. Breeden is from Bridge City High School in Bridge City, Texas. He holds offers from many programs, including the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Baylor Bears, and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The talented linebacker prospect recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to discuss his offer and his recruitment in this interview. He did a deep dive on everything that people should know about him and his recruitment as he is inching closer to a decision, as is everyone in the recruiting scene.
“The University of Arizona has an amazing program and coaches. The wildcats play a very similar defense that I am already accustomed to. I’m eager to learn more about the school and the football program.”
The talented prospect who was recently offered by Arizona detailed which coach he spoke to, along with which coach he wants to build a relationship with.
“I have recently spoken to Coach Bringuel, and I am looking forward to more conversations and building a relationship with all the coaches.”
The talented prospect went into detail on whether he wants to take a visit to Arizona or if that won’t be happening.
“I do plan to visit and hope I can make a game this Fall. I want to see and learn about everything that I can about the program and the university.”
The talented prospect detailed what he is big on in his recruitment.
“I am really big on relationships and have built some great relationships so far with many of the schools that have offered me.”
He thinks of something in specific when he thinks of the Arizona Wildcats.
“The story behind the motto of the University of Arizona, “bear down”. It’s an inspiring story about their starting quarterback in 1925, John “Button” Salmon.”
Where do the Arizona Wildcats stand in his recruitment at this point?
“The offer from the Wildcats is the most recent offer I have received, and I am eager to build relationships with the staff. The University of Arizona is definitely in my top 5 schools.”
