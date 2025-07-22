EXCLUSIVE: Dane Weber Provides Latest on Arizona Recruitment
The Arizona Wildcats have started to become one of the better teams when it comes to recruiting the QB position. They landed their top target in the 2026 class, as Oscar Rios committed to the Wildcats over the UCLA Bruins. The Wildcats have many different targets in the 2027 class, but one of their top targets has been on record stating the Wildcats are a great program.
That player being Dane Weber. He is one of the better players in the state of California. He currently holds many different offers from all over, including an offer from Arizona.
Weber recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his recent recruiting updates.
"Latest recruiting updates from Arizona are that I’m definitely feeling the love from UofA, since the June 15th date. I’ve heard from a multitude of coaches and have received graphics, hype videos etc, all in all showing a bunch of love," the Arizona Wildcats target stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The talented prospect has been contacted heavily by a specific coach.
"The coach I’m hearing from the most right now is Gazika Crowley. We have talked multiple times through messages and over Twitter."
The quarterback target in the 2027 class went into detail about a possible visit.
"We have talked briefly about going on a game day visit, as seeing the atmosphere would be something I would love to do. As of right now, there is no set date, but I’m sure there will be one here soon," said the QB target.
There are many different schools that he is speaking with at this time. He detailed which schools have been in contact with him the most.
"Recently, I have been talking to Oregon, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Mississippi State the most out of the schools I don’t have offers from, all looking to try and schedule a game day visit this fall. Contact has been really high with schools like Kansas, Cincinnati, Washington, and Arizona State."
There will be many different chances for him to visit a plethora of schools. Weber provided the latest on his recruitment.
"Next, I will be taking a couple of game day visits this fall to schools where I feel the interest is the most mutual. From there I will be focusing on my season to make sure I’m in the best position to help my team win as many games as possible. And a commitment date will be at a later disclosed time after the season."
