Sedrick Marsh Talks Arizona Wildcats Recruitment
The Arizona Wildcats continue to be impressive on the recruiting trail, especially in the 2026 class, which has allowed them to recruit more prospects, quicker and faster when it comes to looking to land their commitments in the 2027 recruiting class as they have been able to land majority of the guys that they will take in the 2026 class with only a few exceptions that they may push for during the season with the hopes of them committing.
Sedrick Marsh is one of the players that the Arizona Wildcats have continued to look to recruit, as he is one of the more popular athletes on their board that has started to pick up some steam when it comes to his recruiting trail as he has one of the more intriguing players at the position as he currently plays edge for a team based down in Texas. Here is what he had to say.
- "It’s still early but I like Arizona. I want to continue to learn more about the program," said Marsh when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his Arizona Wildcats standpoint with it being early in his recruitment at this point.
Then he would go into conversation about how he doesn't just talk to one coach on the staff.
- "Different coaches send me things so it’s more of a group effort right now."
Is the extremely talented prospect set to visit the Arizona Wildcats, or is this unlikely, as he is in the middle of his high school football season at this point?
- "I do hope to visit. It’ll be tough during the season, but I definitely hope to continue building a relationship and hopefully get out there during the spring.
The Arizona Wildcats continue to do their job when it comes to recruiting him, but are they a top school at this time? The prospect would detail how he is still open to the process.
- "It’s still early in my process. I’m open to learning about everyone and still open to any newcomers who decide to recruit me."
The Arizona Wildcats continued to communicate with him, but is this something that they will need to do if they want to move up in his rankings, or is there something else in particular that he needs to see from the Arizona Wildcats at this time if they want to be able to move up in his recruiting rankings?
- "Keep communicating with me and I want to get out to see them soon."
