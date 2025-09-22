Inside The Wildcats

Alifeleti Tuihalamaka Explains How Arizona Stands Out Early

The Arizona Wildcats continue to do their job very well when it comes to recruiting the class of 2027 as this is the main class that they are recruiting now simply because they are primarily done with the 2026 class as they have landed majority of the players that they will take as there may be only a few additions at most if we even see any for the Arizona Wildcats, in the later months of the cycle as they identified their prospects very early and got them in the boat quicker than usual, which has been a common trend throughout this class, as this class is wrapping up faster than ever.

Alifeleti Tuihalamaka is one of the players that they are recruiting heavily at the defensive line positions because of his ability to be dominant on the point of attack and multiple other reasons, as he is one of California's best prospects on the defensive line. The Oaks Christian High School star caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail everything the fans need to know about his recruitment.

Alifeleti Tuihalamaka Talks Arizona Standing Out Early

  • "They’re doing a good job. They’ve shown steady interest and are making me feel like a priority," Tuihalamaka stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his Arizona Wildcats standpoint in his recruitment as he detailed exactly how they are doing.

Which coach has the prospect been speaking with on the recruiting trail? He details more with Arizona Wildcats On SI.

  • "I talk mostly with Coach Salave’a. The conversations are real and positive. Mostly about culture and what they are about, you know?"

The Arizona Wildcats continue to do their job very well, but that is because they can have people visiting them when it comes to the prospects. Will this talented prospect be visiting the Arizona Wildcats, or is he likely going to hold off on a visit?

  • "Yeah, I’d like to visit maybe sometime in the future. But that is entirely up to when my family is ready."
  • "They all stand out equally and I’m gladly learning about each, but I can’t entirely give you whom I'm leaning to because I'm not really leaning anywhere right now," said the uber-talented prospect from the state of California.
What do the Arizona Wildcats need to do in order to continue building this relationship.

Just keep building the relationship and showing love. Consistency goes a long way.

