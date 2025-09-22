Uhila Wolfgramm Breaks Down Arizona Wildcats Recruiting Plans
Uhila Wolfgramm is a very talented prospect from the out-of-state market, which is one of the main things that the Wildcats are looking to do as they don't want to land just in-state prospects, but more importantly, they want to be able to land the best of the best in the 2027 recruiting class. Wolfgramm recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail what fans need to know.
Uhila Wolfgramm Talks Arizona Wildcats Recruitment Standpoint
- "It’s going great, any opportunity to play after high school, especially at a place like Arizona, is a blessing. I also have a lot of family in Arizona as well," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona WIldcats On SI about his Arizona Wildcats standpoint at this time.
He then would jump into the conversation about which coach he speaks with the most in how that conversation typically goes, as he is consistently being contacted by the Arizona Wildcats at this time.
- "I’ve been in contact with Coach Joe Salave’a. He is a great coach and even better human being. I’m grateful for him seeing my potential and offering me the opportunity to play at Arizona. We communicate weekly if not a few times a week. Convos are always positive, motivating and inviting to make a trip down to see a game."
Will the prospect be visiting the Arizona Wildcats, or is he likely going to hold off on visiting this program as of now?
- "Yeah, I’d love to make it down to a game. Since I’m from out of state and play on Friday nights is been hard to find time to come out to a game but I will make it down for one. Hoping to come in October or November."
Has the talented prospect already started to narrow down any schools or is he still feeling the same low from all these different programs?
- "I haven’t narrowed down any schools. I show everyone the same love and respect and want to really get a feel at every place that wants me before I make any decisions."
With Arizona being one of the mini programs that has started to recruit him, he details what type of standpoint he has at this time with the Wildcats.
- "Recruiting is all new to me, I haven’t been out to many places yet to get a feel of what the recruiting space feels like. Arizona is right there with the rest of the schools I’ve been in contact with."
