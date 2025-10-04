Social Media Reacts To Arizona's Win Over Oklahoma State
The Arizona Wildcats bounced back hugely following their first loss of the season to Iowa State by dismantling the Oklahoma State Cowboys by a score of 41-13 at home.
The Wildcats' offense dominated despite two turnovers and a shaky third quarter, while the defense kept the Cowboys out of the end zone for the entirety of the game, showing that Arizona had responded well and is determined to prove that it can compete in the Big 12.
Fans of the Wildcats took notice of the Wildcats' smothering victory and shared their thoughts throughout the game.
First Quarter
Arizona's first drive started around the 20 and it got to the OK State 17 thanks to some nifty runs by Ismail Mahdi and some short passes that converted to first downs. The drive was finished off with a passing touchdown from Noah Fifita to Tre Spivey for a 13-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 with 10:08 remaining in the first quarter.
Both teams exchanged three-and-out drives before the OK State offense gained a little bit of momentum, thanks to a 27-yard scramble by Zane Flores. The Cowboys finished the drive with a 47-yard field goal to make it a 7-3 game with 5:59 left in the quarter.
The Wildcats marched down the field, where Tre Spivey would find the endzone once again to widen their lead to 14-3 with 1:26 remaining in the first quarter.
Spivey has been impressive in the red zone this game, logging in two catches for 35 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.
One of the big questions of this game was how the Arizona defense could handle the multi-quarterback offense that OK State utilizes. Sam Jackson entered the game on the next drive and gave the Cowboys a little bit of life until their drive stalled out at the Arizona 31. Fans took notice of the quarterback switch.
Second quarter
The Arizona kicking problems have continued to haunt it as Michael Salgado-Medina's 46-yard field goal try was no good on the following drive. So far, he has missed five field goals on the season.
OK State gave the ball right back to Arizona after a three-and-out, and Arizona took advantage of that. Noah Fifita found Luke Wysong in the middle of the field for a 47-yard touchdown to put the Wildcats up even farther at 21-0 with 6:20 remaining in the half. Fifita kept that play alive using his feet and Wysong did the rest of the work by finding the endzone.
OK State made it a 21-6 ball game after picking Ffita off on the next drive and Arizona marched down the field after that to make it a 24 -6 game just before the end of the half.
Third quarter
The Cowboys opened the start of the half with the ball, and it was immediately picked off, giving the Wildcat the ball with plenty of time in the third quarter and the first stab at football on the turnover sword.
The Wildcats forced another turnover, this time a fumble caused by Max Harris after both offenses failed to do anything. Fifita connected with Spivey on a long throw that almost made it into the endzone. Fifita then fumbled the ball on a keeper on the 1-yard-line.
Arizona's offensive drives ended with two punts and two turnovers. Overall, it was a sloppy quarter for Arizona, but the defense kept the Cowboys out of the endzone.
Ffitia made up for that fumble by throwing two passing touchdowns on the next drives, putting the Wildcats up 38-6. The touchdown to Chris Hunter gave Fifita his fourth five-touchdown game of his career and tied him with Khalil Tat in career scores with 57.
Fourth quarter
Arizona elected to go with most of its backups for the rest of the game, giving players such as Bradyn Locke and Wesley Yarbrough some valuable snaps.
Salgado-Medina nailed a 57-yard field goal to make it 41-13 with 4:12 left in the game.
By the end of the game, Arizona had 479 all-purpose yards and caused three turnovers to ride away with the easy victory.
