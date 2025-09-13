Social Media Reacts to Arizona's Win Over Kansas State
The Arizona Wildcats have now started 3-0 for the first time since 2015, beating Kansas State 23-17 Friday night.
Fans were ecstatic about the official Big 12 start of the season for Arizona, as the Zona Zoo was packed and the crowd was on their feet through all four quarters.
The defense was lights out all game and the offense, despite making errors and missing opportunities, was incredible. Fans all over social media were buzzing about the action that was displayed on the football field.
Here are some of their thoughts,
First quarter
Arizona's first drive of the game started out promising with that up-tempo pace that Seth Doege has become known for, but it stalled out around the K-State 29 and a missed field goal ensued.
The defense forced a three-and-out, but K-State managed to recover a muffed punt by Jeremiah Patterson, putting it at the Arizona 23-yard line.
Arizona marched 75 yards down the field and capped it off with a touchdown by Noah Fifita. He used his legs to run past K-State defenders for the 15-yard touchdown. Fifita had one running touchdown last season.
The field position was set up by a huge run by Ismail Mahdi, who ripped off a 60-yard run on the left side.
By the end of the first quarter, Arizona dominated in terms of total yards and fans who were watching took notice.
Second quarter
The Arizona defense opened the second quarter up with a turnover on downs, placing Arizona on its own 39.
Nine plays and around 70 yards of field later, Michael Salagdo-Medina nailed a 31-yard field goal to put Arizona up 10-3 with 10 minutes left in the half.
After another three-and-out by K-State, Arizona began its drive at its own 28 and drove down the field to the K-State 2 before Fifita ran in another touchdown to make it 17-3 with 4:17 left.
By the end of the half, Arizona's defense held K-State to just 15 passing yards,29 on the ground and held the opposing offense to 1-6 on third down. Shades of the '90s "Desert Swarm" were on display and fans began to take notice.
Third quarter
After keeping K-State out of the endzone for the first half, Arizona allowed it to score in the very first play of the drive. Jayce Brown got the direct snap and ran past the right side 75 yards to make it a 17-10 game with 14:47 in the third.
Salgado-Medina then dropped the punt snap after a three-and-out and K-State got the ball back at the Arizona 13. Four plays later and Johnson ran in the goal-line touchdown to tie it up at 17 apiece with 10:36 left in the third.
On the second play of Arizona's next drive, Mahdi ran it 34 yards to the K-State 38. Two plays later, Javin Whatley, threw an interception on an attempted trick play.
The Arizona offense marched down the field after another three-and-out by K-State, Arizona went down from the K-State 46 to the 6 until a holding call on Ty Buchanan pushed it back to the 16. Arizona settled for a field goal after that to put it back up 20-17 with 2:40 left in the third quarter.
K-State got to the Arizona 40 and stalled out from there. On fourth down, Johnson tried getting the ball to Brown to convert, but the pass was blocked by Cole to turn it over with 42 seconds left. Overall, it was a sloppy third quarter for Arizona and fans voiced that.
Fourth quarter
After K-State's third three-and-out, Arizona's next drive shaved seven minutes off the clock, marching about 60 yards down the field and punctuating that with a 31-yard field goal by Salgado-Medina to extend the lead to 23-17.
K-State could not convert on fourth down after that and Salgado-Medina missed a third kick on Arizona's final drive with 1:51 left. The Arizona defense didn't budge and secured the win.
By the end of the game, Mahdi had 189 yards on 22 carries and 32 yards on two receptions. Overall, Arizona had 415 yards of total offense compared to K-State's 193. It was a messy game that was filled with errors and missed opportunities, but at the end of the day, Arizona got the job done.
