Star Safety Means A Lot To Arizona Wildcats
The Arizona Wildcats defense shut the Baylor Bears out in the Second half of their latest win, showcasing the many improvements that they have made since the last season when they went 4-8 and finished among the bottom of the Big 12 in many categories.
Leading that defense was safety Dalton Johnson, who, next to Treydan Stukes, had been with the program for five years. Johnson led the team in tackles with a career high 18, which was the most one player had in a game since Scooby Wright in 2014, when he had 19 against UCLA.
The 5-foot-11, 198-pound safety was honored along with 27 other seniors on what was the final home game of the season. Fans will remember the always physical defensive back as a loyal competitor who stuck with Arizona through both the highs and the lows.
Johnson is now gearing up to play his final regular-season game of his collegiate career. After that, the final bowl game, one in which he hadn't played since 2023, when the Wildcats defeated the Oklahoma Sooners in the Alamo Bowl.
The beginning of a long career
Johnson, a Katy, TX native, was recruited by Arizona when Kevin Sumlin was the head coach and chose to remain committed to the program after Sumlin's departure in 2020.
Not only has he been a leader for the team as one of their hardest-hitting players, but he has also been an unselfish one. Last year, Johnson was moved to the linebacker position after the Wildcats suffered a string of injuries and finished first on the team with 94 tackles.
Before that, he had 86 tackles, which was the 10th most in the Pac-12. He was also first in the conference with four forced fumbles.
Loyalty to Arizona
Johnson chose to stay with the Wildcats this year, despite the option to sign with another team, along with Genesis Smith and Treydan Stukes, following an abysmal 2024.
In that 4-8 season, the Wildcats finished 13th in defense and 12th when defending against the pass. Injuries in the secondary and the linebacking corps played a significant part in that.
The decision for Johnson, Stukes, and Smith to stay, paired with the promotion of Danny Gonzales from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator, was the right call, as Arizona improved to the 4th-ranked defense and the No. 1-ranked passing defense.
"Dalton is one of those guys that chose this thing and he had lots of people trying to talk him into leaving," Head coach Brent Brennan said. "I think that's really, really special. He's an awesome Wildcat. He talks about coming here because he was signed by or recruited by, I think Kevin Sumlin's staff. So he went through that transition and goes through the transition with me.
Obviously, last year wasn't fun, I promise you sure as hell wasn't fun for me. But not him either. So his choice, his belief in coach Arce, his belief in coach Gonzalez, his belief in the U of A, he's one of those awesome, awesome guys that chose to stay."
One last ride
Johnson continued his success from the previous two years, recording 94 tackles, which matches his career high from last year. He also had a career-high three interceptions, showing his improvement as a ball hawk in the secondary.
His leadership and skill set are a big reason why the Wildcats are 8-3, bowl eligible, and are considered one of the more improved teams from last year.
His three interceptions are the most he has had during his time in college. Those picks contributed to Arizona's 16 overall, which is the most in the Big 12.
It is unclear whether Johnson will try to make an NFL roster after his time with Arizona, but he possesses the qualities a professional-level safety needs to succeed.
