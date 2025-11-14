Inside The Wildcats

Taking a Look At Arizona Baseball's 2026 Recruiting Class

Arizona Baseball officially signed its 2026 recruiting class on Wednesday. Here's a look at each player.

Max Dorsey

Jun 13, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arizona Wildcats pitcher Garrett Hicks (99) throws against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Arizona baseball and head coach Chip Hale announced on Wednesday that the Wildcats had officially signed their 2026 recruiting class. There are 15 total prospects in the class, 13 of whom are high school recruits, and two are junior college (JUCO) recruits. 

Here's a look at each Arizona signee, where they are from and which position they play.

Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Class

Ben Ball, Outfielder, Hamilton High School (Phoenix, Arizona)

Ashten Ballew, Shortstop, Katy High School (Katy, Texas)

Jack Byers, Right-Handed Pitcher, Artesia High School (Artesia, New Mexico)

Jory Crocker, Shortstop, Willowbrook High School (Villa Park, Illinois)

Ayden Deome, Third Baseman, West Park High School (Roseville, California)

Dusty Dunwoody, Right-Handed Pitcher, Royal High School (Simi Valley, California)

James Hunt, Right-Handed Pitcher, Blue Valley West High School (Overland Park, Kansas)

Lyndon Lee, Second Baseman, Basic Academy (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Quinn O'Rourke, Right-Handed Pitcher, Charlotte Catholic High School (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Tommy Pascanu, Left-Handed Pitcher, Sandra Day O'Connor High School (Anthem, Arizona)

Francisco Rivero Jr., Catcher, Canyon Del Oro High School (Tucson, Arizona)

Abram Sherrin, Shortstop, Liberty High School (Peoria, Arizona)

Drew Ward, Outfielder, La Salle High Schoool, Pasadena, California

Cooper Kruk, Catcher, Pima Community College (Tucson, Arizona)

Matthew Maize, Outfielder, Gateway Community College (Elk Grove Village, Illinois)

How Does Chip Hale Feel About the Class?

Hale spoke on the Wildcats' 2026 class and considers it a well-rounded group. He mentioned that Arizona's trip to the College World Series last season was a crucial factor in the program building momentum on the recruiting trail and signing such a strong class.

Chip Hal
Jun 13, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Chip Hale on the field during the game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
  • "This is an exceptionally well-rounded class, one that our staff is excited to welcome into the Arizona Baseball family," Hale said. "Coming off a trip to the College World Series has given our program tremendous momentum and this class of talented, high-character players helps us maintain and build on that momentum."

Hale should be pleased with his effort in the 2026 cycle, as the class ranks 23rd in the country according to Perfect Game. It's his second-highest-rated recruiting class in his tenure as the Wildcats' head coach, only behind the program's 2024 class, which ranked 22nd in the country. 

Adonys Guzma
Jun 15, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arizona Wildcats catcher Adonys Guzman (18) singles in a run against the Louisville Cardinals during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Who's Are Arizona's Highest Rated Signees?

Arizona has 2026 signees who are ranked among the top 200 prospects in the class: Ayden Deome and Dusty Dunwoody.

Aaron Walto
Jun 15, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arizona Wildcats center fielder Aaron Walton (11) hits a single against the Louisville Cardinals during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Deome is the highest-rated signee in Arizona's 2026 class. According to Perfect Game, the California native ranks as the No. 93 overall player in the country, the No. 7 third baseman, and the No. 19 prospect from California.

Dudwoody is the second-highest-rated signee in Arizona's 2026 class. Perfect Game lists him as the No. 185 overall player in the cycle and the No. 8 right-handed pitcher prospect from California.

Chip Hal
Jun 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Arizona head coach Chip Hale during an interview with the media after a Super Regionals game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Overall, the 2026 class is a strong one for the Wildcats. The signees won't be able to play for Arizona until the 2027 season, but each player is talented enough to make an impact the moment they step on campus in Tucson.

Published
Max Doresy
MAX DORSEY

Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.