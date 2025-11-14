Taking a Look At Arizona Baseball's 2026 Recruiting Class
Arizona baseball and head coach Chip Hale announced on Wednesday that the Wildcats had officially signed their 2026 recruiting class. There are 15 total prospects in the class, 13 of whom are high school recruits, and two are junior college (JUCO) recruits.
Here's a look at each Arizona signee, where they are from and which position they play.
Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Class
Ben Ball, Outfielder, Hamilton High School (Phoenix, Arizona)
Ashten Ballew, Shortstop, Katy High School (Katy, Texas)
Jack Byers, Right-Handed Pitcher, Artesia High School (Artesia, New Mexico)
Jory Crocker, Shortstop, Willowbrook High School (Villa Park, Illinois)
Ayden Deome, Third Baseman, West Park High School (Roseville, California)
Dusty Dunwoody, Right-Handed Pitcher, Royal High School (Simi Valley, California)
James Hunt, Right-Handed Pitcher, Blue Valley West High School (Overland Park, Kansas)
Lyndon Lee, Second Baseman, Basic Academy (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Quinn O'Rourke, Right-Handed Pitcher, Charlotte Catholic High School (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Tommy Pascanu, Left-Handed Pitcher, Sandra Day O'Connor High School (Anthem, Arizona)
Francisco Rivero Jr., Catcher, Canyon Del Oro High School (Tucson, Arizona)
Abram Sherrin, Shortstop, Liberty High School (Peoria, Arizona)
Drew Ward, Outfielder, La Salle High Schoool, Pasadena, California
Cooper Kruk, Catcher, Pima Community College (Tucson, Arizona)
Matthew Maize, Outfielder, Gateway Community College (Elk Grove Village, Illinois)
How Does Chip Hale Feel About the Class?
Hale spoke on the Wildcats' 2026 class and considers it a well-rounded group. He mentioned that Arizona's trip to the College World Series last season was a crucial factor in the program building momentum on the recruiting trail and signing such a strong class.
- "This is an exceptionally well-rounded class, one that our staff is excited to welcome into the Arizona Baseball family," Hale said. "Coming off a trip to the College World Series has given our program tremendous momentum and this class of talented, high-character players helps us maintain and build on that momentum."
Hale should be pleased with his effort in the 2026 cycle, as the class ranks 23rd in the country according to Perfect Game. It's his second-highest-rated recruiting class in his tenure as the Wildcats' head coach, only behind the program's 2024 class, which ranked 22nd in the country.
Who's Are Arizona's Highest Rated Signees?
Arizona has 2026 signees who are ranked among the top 200 prospects in the class: Ayden Deome and Dusty Dunwoody.
Deome is the highest-rated signee in Arizona's 2026 class. According to Perfect Game, the California native ranks as the No. 93 overall player in the country, the No. 7 third baseman, and the No. 19 prospect from California.
Dudwoody is the second-highest-rated signee in Arizona's 2026 class. Perfect Game lists him as the No. 185 overall player in the cycle and the No. 8 right-handed pitcher prospect from California.
Overall, the 2026 class is a strong one for the Wildcats. The signees won't be able to play for Arizona until the 2027 season, but each player is talented enough to make an impact the moment they step on campus in Tucson.
