Social Media Reacts to Arizona's win over TCU

The Arizona Wildcats secured their 16th win of the season against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday. The #1-ranked Wildcats continued to solidify their case as the single best men’s basketball team in the country with another dominant win.

Arizona is now 3-0 in Big 12 play after blowout victories against Utah, Kansas State, and now TCU to open up the conference play slate. After a challenging non-conference schedule, the Wildcats have continued their dominance into their Big 12 schedule, putting many college basketball fans on notice.

Those fans were attentive once again during their win over TCU, as social media was on fire during the Wildcats ’ 16th win of the season.

Social Media Reaction

“The methodical nature by which Arizona just picks you apart is just not something you’ll typically see from a team that has half it’s rotation filled by Freshman. Truly impressive!”

The methodical nature by which Arizona just picks you apart is just not something you’ll typically see from a team that has half it’s rotation filled by Freshman. Truly impressive! — Saul Bookman (@Saul_Bookman) January 10, 2026

“This is the best Arizona team since Aaron Gordon no stiffs, a ton of size and athleticism Burries is the best freshman nobody is talking about!!!”

This is the best Arizona team since Aaron Gordon no stiffs, a ton of size and athleticism Burries is the best freshman nobody is talking about!!! @ArizonaMBB — Tyler McGuirk (@tylermguirk) January 10, 2026

“Arizona doing a lot of this with Jaden Bradley on the bench right now.

Bradley's got 7 mins played in this one so far.

The nation should be terrified of Arizona.”

Arizona doing a lot of this with Jaden Bradley on the bench right now.



Bradley's got 7 mins played in this one so far.



The nation should be terrified of Arizona. — Kevin Thomas (@KevoPosts) January 10, 2026

“Arizona went scoreless for about 4 minutes and proceeded to still shoot 47 percent and take a 16-point lead into halftime”

Arizona went scoreless for about 4 minutes and proceeded to still shoot 47 percent and take a 16-point lead into halftime pic.twitter.com/XXFrqQOKfT — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) January 10, 2026

“This may be one of the few times some @AP_Top25 voters have seen Arizona. Maybe now they understand.”

This may be one of the few times some @AP_Top25 voters have seen Arizona. Maybe now they understand. — Merced (@westcoastguy123) January 10, 2026

“This Arizona team is even better than they were in 2022.”

This Arizona team is even better than they were in 2022. — Colin Post (@colinp_3) January 10, 2026

“Left to feed the kids, came back, and Arizona had already turned it into a near 20-point game. Tough scene.”

Left to feed the kids, came back, and Arizona had already turned it into a near 20-point game. Tough scene. — Bench Points Pod (@BenchPoints_Pod) January 10, 2026

“Arizona’s the best team I’ve seen come to the Scholl in my time as a fan”

Arizona’s the best team I’ve seen come to the Scholl in my time as a fan — SuperFrog’s Burner (@SuperFrogBurner) January 10, 2026

“No team in cbb looks better than Arizona”

No team in cbb looks better than Arizona — Drunk Clark the Cub (@kyleberg1999) January 10, 2026

“Arizona up 43-27 on TCU at the break. There are great teams in this league. But there's a reason Arizona has been at the top of my power rankings from the start.”

Arizona up 43-27 on TCU at the break. There are great teams in this league. But there's a reason Arizona has been at the top of my power rankings from the start. — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) January 10, 2026

“Arizona responds with its own 7-0 run, a 3 by Ivan Kharchenkov prompting TCU to call timeout

50-34 Wildcats (16:23/2nd)”

Arizona responds with its own 7-0 run, a 3 by Ivan Kharchenkov prompting TCU to call timeout



50-34 Wildcats (16:23/2nd) — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) January 10, 2026

“Imagine thinking you had a chance only for Arizona to do what Arizona does. Cats are cruising.”

Imagine thinking you had a chance only for Arizona to do what Arizona does. Cats are cruising. — Tommy Lloyd's Secret Burner (@TomLloydBurner) January 10, 2026

“Cats by 11 with just over three to go.

35 combined points between these two 🔥”

Cats by 11 with just over three to go.



35 combined points between these two 🔥 pic.twitter.com/03IwKFjvXm — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) January 10, 2026

“Jaden Bradley. The closer.”

Jaden Bradley. The closer. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) January 10, 2026

“I don’t want to hear an “argument” for any other team in the country being in the same class as Arizona. It would be illogical. So don’t do it.

Arizona basketball is in a class of its own right now. They dominated a TCU team for 40mins that nearly beat Michigan & Kansas.”

I don’t want to hear an “argument” for any other team in the country being in the same class as Arizona. It would be illogical. So don’t do it.



Arizona basketball is in a class of its own right now. They dominated a TCU team for 40mins that nearly beat Michigan & Kansas. — My name goes here... (@Politicsports) January 10, 2026

“Arizona is really really really really good. #BearDown