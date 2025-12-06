Things Arizona Must Watch Closely Against Auburn
The 2025–26 Auburn team comes built with several players who pose serious threats. Here are a handful of the standouts Arizona needs to game-plan around.
Keyshawn Hall — Forward / Go-to Scorer
Hall transferred to Auburn after a standout season elsewhere, and in 2025–26, he’s already seen as the Tigers’ primary offensive weapon.
Hall’s 21.8 points per game is currently 10th in the nation according to ESPN, and his 9.1 rebounds per game ranks tied for 34th.
The most dangerous scorer on the team and a senior leader who can do a lot with his game will have to be Arizona’s top priority in limiting.
Hall’s combination of size ( 6’7”, 240 lbs), scoring instinct, and inside-outside game makes him a dual threat: he can punish you inside the paint or step out for perimeter looks.
Hall’s all-around ability in rebounding, rim presence and scoring means he could dominate the paint and stretch the defense. Containing him will require disciplined defense and physicality.
Tahaad Pettiford — Playmaking Guard & Offensive Catalyst
Pettiford is Auburn’s returning guard who drew major notice last season and has improved to start this season as well.
According to Sports-reference.com, in 2024–25, he averaged 11.6 points per game. To start this season, he is already averaging 14.1 points per game and 2.8 assists.
As a pick-and-roll creator or primary ball-handler, Pettiford gives Auburn pace and playmaking which is something that could test Arizona’s perimeter defense and transition discipline.
Even when not the highest-volume scorer, his ability to create offense, whether scoring or facilitating, means Arizona’s guards and help defenders have to find a way to contain him and limit his mobility.
Pettiford can push tempo, drive, and disorganize already aggressive defenses. If he gets to the paint, it could open up scoring lanes for others on Auburn.
KeShawn Murphy — Threat in Paint, Rebounder & Rim-Threat
Murphy, a transfer from Mississippi State, has been an impact player immediately for the Tigers.
According to ESPN, Last season he averaged 11.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, showing reliable scoring and board-control skills. This season, early on, the point production is similar at 10.6 points per game, but the rebounding is down to 6.4, possibly due to fewer minutes.
As a big man with mobility and ability to finish near the rim or operate in pick-and-rolls, expect Murphy to challenge Arizona’s interior defense and rebounding, especially if Auburn crashes the glass hard as they have for years.
A physical, smart big man like Murphy can dominate second-chance points and clog the lane, forcing perimeter to beat him tough if Auburn builds momentum.
Why Auburn’s Mix Presents a Potential Problem for Arizona
Balanced weapons: With Hall (scoring inside/out), Pettiford (guard-driven playmaking), and Murphy (rebounding & paint presence), Auburn boasts threats at all three levels — perimeter, mid-range, and inside. That makes defensive assignments difficult.
New but dangerous roster: The 2025–26 Auburn roster is heavily revamped with many newcomers and transfers, but that doesn’t mean they are inexperienced. Several incoming players, like Hall, Murphy, and guard rotation pieces, have high-level production from prior stops.
Versatility, pace, and adaptability: Auburn’s coaching staff seems to prefer a flexible, versatile scheme with motion, pick-and-roll, and shooting. That style, if executed, could stress Arizona’s defense and force mismatches or breakdowns.
What Arizona Should Focus On to Contain Auburn
- Physicality on the interior & limit second-chance points: Contain Murphy and Hall on the boards; challenge every rebound.
- Switch-heavy and disciplined perimeter defense: Pettiford and Hall could expose mismatches while rotating quickly and denying penetration will be key.
- Limit transition opportunities and guard the pace: Don’t let Auburn push early offense; force half-court sets where Arizona can better control matchups.
