Things Arizona Must Watch Closely Against Auburn

The 2025–26 Auburn team comes built with several players who pose serious threats. Here are a handful of the standouts Arizona needs to game-plan around.

Keyshawn Hall — Forward / Go-to Scorer

Auburn Tigers forward Keyshawn Hall (7) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on NC State Wolfpack at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated NC State Wolfpack 83-73. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hall transferred to Auburn after a standout season elsewhere, and in 2025–26, he’s already seen as the Tigers’ primary offensive weapon.

Hall’s 21.8 points per game is currently 10th in the nation according to ESPN, and his 9.1 rebounds per game ranks tied for 34th.

The most dangerous scorer on the team and a senior leader who can do a lot with his game will have to be Arizona’s top priority in limiting.

Hall’s combination of size ( 6’7”, 240 lbs), scoring instinct, and inside-outside game makes him a dual threat: he can punish you inside the paint or step out for perimeter looks.

Hall’s all-around ability in rebounding, rim presence and scoring means he could dominate the paint and stretch the defense. Containing him will require disciplined defense and physicality.

Tahaad Pettiford — Playmaking Guard & Offensive Catalyst

Auburn Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) goes up for a layup as Auburn Tigers take on NC State Wolfpack at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated NC State Wolfpack 83-73. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pettiford is Auburn’s returning guard who drew major notice last season and has improved to start this season as well.

According to Sports-reference.com, in 2024–25, he averaged 11.6 points per game. To start this season, he is already averaging 14.1 points per game and 2.8 assists.

As a pick-and-roll creator or primary ball-handler, Pettiford gives Auburn pace and playmaking which is something that could test Arizona’s perimeter defense and transition discipline.

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells at guard Dwayne Aristode (2) during the second half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Even when not the highest-volume scorer, his ability to create offense, whether scoring or facilitating, means Arizona’s guards and help defenders have to find a way to contain him and limit his mobility.

Pettiford can push tempo, drive, and disorganize already aggressive defenses. If he gets to the paint, it could open up scoring lanes for others on Auburn.

KeShawn Murphy — Threat in Paint, Rebounder & Rim-Threat

Nov 19, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Keshawn Murphy (3) dunks the ball against the Jackson State Tigers during the second half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Murphy, a transfer from Mississippi State, has been an impact player immediately for the Tigers.

According to ESPN, Last season he averaged 11.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, showing reliable scoring and board-control skills. This season, early on, the point production is similar at 10.6 points per game, but the rebounding is down to 6.4, possibly due to fewer minutes.

As a big man with mobility and ability to finish near the rim or operate in pick-and-rolls, expect Murphy to challenge Arizona’s interior defense and rebounding, especially if Auburn crashes the glass hard as they have for years.

A physical, smart big man like Murphy can dominate second-chance points and clog the lane, forcing perimeter to beat him tough if Auburn builds momentum.

Why Auburn’s Mix Presents a Potential Problem for Arizona

Balanced weapons: With Hall (scoring inside/out), Pettiford (guard-driven playmaking), and Murphy (rebounding & paint presence), Auburn boasts threats at all three levels — perimeter, mid-range, and inside. That makes defensive assignments difficult.

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd calls for a player off the bench during the first half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

New but dangerous roster: The 2025–26 Auburn roster is heavily revamped with many newcomers and transfers, but that doesn’t mean they are inexperienced. Several incoming players, like Hall, Murphy, and guard rotation pieces, have high-level production from prior stops.

Versatility, pace, and adaptability: Auburn’s coaching staff seems to prefer a flexible, versatile scheme with motion, pick-and-roll, and shooting. That style, if executed, could stress Arizona’s defense and force mismatches or breakdowns.

Nov 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Kevin Overton (1) and forward Sebastian Williams-Adams (33) celebrate during the second half against the Oregon Ducks of a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What Arizona Should Focus On to Contain Auburn

Physicality on the interior & limit second-chance points: Contain Murphy and Hall on the boards; challenge every rebound.

Switch-heavy and disciplined perimeter defense: Pettiford and Hall could expose mismatches while rotating quickly and denying penetration will be key.

Limit transition opportunities and guard the pace: Don’t let Auburn push early offense; force half-court sets where Arizona can better control matchups.

