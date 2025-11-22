Three BOLD Observations From Arizona's Win Over Baylor
Saturday was a cold, cloudy day in Tucson with a game between two great offensive units in Arizona (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) and Baylor that are averaging over 30-plus points per game this season.
Despite the two blazing offensive units, the weather set the tone with both defenses playing solid ball and Arizona’s making the plays when the team needed it the most.
Cornerback Treydan Stukes came up with an interception in the red zone with the Wildcats leading 21-17 at the start of the fourth quarter to help the Bears stay out of the end zone.
Arizona went on to score on the falling drive that led to a 41-17 victory over Baylor (5-6, 3-5) to capture the eighth win of the season.
Arizona now sits at 8-3 after going 4-8 a season ago and will head up to Tempe to take on in-state rival Arizona State in the Territorial Cup.
After going 4-3 through the first seven games, the Wildcats have won four-straight games, shocking the fan base, media and the nation.
With the game in the books, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have come up with our three bold observations from Arizona’s win over Baylor.
Three Observations
Kris Hutson
- One of the top offensive weapons that has really emerged over the past couple of weeks is wide receiver Kris Hutson, who has put together back-to-back 100-plus yard performances against Cincinnati and now Baylor.
- Against the Bears, Hutson hauled in nine catches and racked up 133 yards and scored a touchdown with Arizona trailing 14-7 in the second quarter to tie the game.
- So far this season with one game remaining, Hutson has hauled in 645 yards and four touchdowns. In the last two games he has racked up 266 yards on 17 catches with a touchdown to help lift the team to victory.
Treydan Stukes
- Baylor was driving down the field to start the fourth quarter trailing 21-17. Instead of kicking a field goal, the Bears went for it on 4th-and-3 at the Arizona 12-yard line.
- Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson was then intercepted by senior defensive back Treydan Stukes in the end zone. It led to an avalanche to close the game for the Wildcats as they went on to score 20 more points to win the game 41-17.
- It was a storybook ending for the career of Stukes in his final game in Tucson.
Arizona’s Rushing Attack
- The rushing game of Arizona erupted in the second half, gaining 120 yards and scoring three touchdowns on the way to its dominating win over Baylor. In the fourth quarter alone, Arizona rushed for 88 yards and scored twice.
- Kedrick Reescano was unstoppable when he was at the goal line, as he scored twice when he was at least two yards away from the end zone. His last score was a 19 yard run up the middle through a wide open gap.
- Ismail Mahdi’s 14 carry, 93 yard game was the second most yards he had since rushing for 189 yards against Kansas State on September 12. His touchdown was the third one in four games.
- Overall, the rushing attack was a huge reason why the Wildcats were able to be so successful on offense towards the end of the game.
