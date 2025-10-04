Three BOLD Takeaways From Arizona's Red-Blue Showcase
Friday marked the annual Red-Blue Showcase for Arizona basketball as head coach Tommy Lloyd enters his fifth season with the Wildcats after making the tournament all four of the previous seasons with three trips to the Sweet Sixteen, which includes last year’s 100-93 loss to No. 1 seed Duke.
This past season, Lloyd and his program entered a new era of Arizona basketball with the Wildcats leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big 12 Conference. In UA’s first season in a new conference, the team went 24-13 while finishing third in the conference standings.
In the Big 12 Tournament, the Wildcats made it to the conference title game and fell 72-64 to Houston, which would go on to play for the National Title.
Following the end to the season, Arizona lost star guard Caleb Love to graduation and forward Carter Bryant to the NBA Draft where he went No. 14 overall to the San Antonio Spurs.
Plus, Arizona saw two key players in KJ Lewis and Henri Veesaar leave the program and transfer to Power 4 programs.
Despite that, Arizona will be fully loaded again with four key returners in Jaden Badley, Tobe Awaka, Anthony Dell’Orso and Motiejus Krivas. Plus, Lloyd and his staff signed the No. 2 recruiting class according to 24/7 Sports.
The atmosphere was rocking in McKale Center with fans excited to see the seven new freshmen and four key returning players with a team that will almost certainly be ranked in the Preseason AP Poll.
In attendance for the showcase was five-star guard Caleb Holt out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., who has seen heavy interest from the Wildcats.
It was a good night for Arizona basketball that saw the Red Team walk away with a 45-44 win over the Blue Team.
Here at Arizona Wildcats On SI, we’ve broken down the three takeaways from the night that fans should be excited about for the upcoming season.
Three Takeaways
Brayden Burries
- For the last two seasons, Arizona has been led by Caleb Love, who was the clear go-to guy for the Wildcats and head coach Tommy Lloyd when the team needed a bucket. Love averaged 17.6 PPG for UA.
- Now, coming into the 2025-26 season, one of the main storylines is who will be the go-to guy for the Wildcats?
- Well, in the Red-Blue Showcase, freshman guard Brayden Burries was smooth from the floor dropping 22 points while going 7 of 11 from the field. Burries was able to find his shot when needed but in the follow of the offensive groove.
- Yes, it is only a scrimmage but it is something to watch as Arizona looks for its next top scorer.
Leadership
- One of the main returning guys this season will be point guard Jaden Bradley, who is entering his second season with the program. Now, Bradley will be looked at as a leader in the locker room as the Wildcats try to get this young squad ready for the season.
- The whole night, Bradley was making sure guys were in the right position and making the right switches on the defensive side of the ball. He is clearly going to be a vocal leader at a position where you need it the most, the point guard.
Evan Nelson
- Last season, Arizona had a hard time with its backup point guard role when Bradley and Love needed a rest, or if there were any foul issues.
- This offseason, Lloyd and his staff added transfer guard Evan Nelson to the roster, who played at Harvard as one of the starting guards. And although it is only a scrimmage, it looks like he could be that steady point guard force off the bench for this team.
- Nelson was able to total three assists in his 17 minutes on the court and really helped run the offense and set up his teammates in the right position to score.
Arizona will need that this season if the team hopes to make a deep run come March.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on the Red-Blue Showcase. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.