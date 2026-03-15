Good, Bad, and Ugly From Arizona-Houston Battle in Big 12 Championship Game

Arizona is the Big 12 champion, having defeated Houston in the Big 12 Championship game tonight, 79-74. Two powerhouses met in the conference title game, and it was a battle as expected.

The Wildcats made it to the title game last season in their first year in the conference, but the Cougars got the best of them. Well, Tommy Lloyd and his Wildcats got their revenge this season, as they took down the Cougars in the rematch for the honor of being Big 12 champions .

𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝟭𝟮 𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XJ804SYVZh — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 15, 2026

Here is the good, bad and ugly from Arizona’s win in the Big 12 title game over Houston

Good: Wildcats Big 3

William Purnell-Imagn Images

It is hard to say this team has a big three, given how deep the Wildcats are, but tonight the trio of Jaden Bradley, Brayden Burries, and Koa Peat put down the Cougars. All three stars had double figures in the first half.

It was a one-point game with 3:36 left in the first half, before Burries took over. He went on a personal 10-0 run to end the half, which included back-to-back 3-pointers. This pushed the Wildcats' lead to eight points at the half.

Another trophy to add to the trophy case! pic.twitter.com/1MRmrxFEEU — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 15, 2026

Peat did his usual and filled up the stat sheet. He finished with 21 points, six rebounds, a block and a steal. This team has a different play step-up each night, and tonight it was the freshman forward.

The Big 12 Player of the Year, Bradley, had another overall good performance. He finished with 13 points and five rebounds. Bradley did not have an explosive second half, but he helped the Wildcats get their lead in the first half. The Wildcats trio combined for 55 points.

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Bad: Injury scares

Yes, injury scares. Bradley was dribbling near the Wildcats' bench when Cougar Emmanuel Sharp collided with his left hand with 17:45 remaining. Bradley immediately hunched over and grabbed his wrist in pain.

Scary moment early in the second as Jaden Bradley appears to injure his left hand after a collision with Emmanuel Sharp



He is now headed back to the locker room@ArizonaMBB - 49@UHCougarMBK - 36

17:33 2nd@KOLDNews pic.twitter.com/b0bCOElb5P — Sean Mahoney (@SeanMahoneyTV) March 14, 2026

Bradley went straight to the locker room after the collision, and the arena went into complete silence. On the very next possession, Peat drove to the hoop, and when he landed, he came up with a clear limp and holding his knee.

Bradley returned to the game at the 14:36 mark, and he had his left hand wrapped up. The Wildcats X-rayed his hand in the locker room, and the results came back negative. Although Bradley did not score at all once he returned.

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Peat stayed in the ball game, and he did not have a noticeable limp in the remaining minutes. Overall, it looks like the Wildcats avoided two injury scares, but Bradley is still worth noting after going scoreless once he returned.

Ugly: Foul trouble

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The Wildcats were in control for the first 10 minutes of the second half, as they had a 10-point lead. Then two key players got in foul trouble in Peat and Tobe Awaka when they each got four fouls. This threw the team off completely, as Lloyd could not play his double-big lineup nearly as much as he wanted.

The Cougars took advantage and went on a 14-0 run to cut the Wildcats’ lead to one. After what seemed like it would be another classic Wildcats dominant half, it turned into a close ball game. Lloyd and his squad withstood a Cougars flurry and became Big 12 champions.