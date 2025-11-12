Arizona Players Talk Win Over Kansas, Preview Cincinnati Matchup
Arizona is set to continue its season after reaching bowl eligibility in last week's win over Kansas. The Wildcats sit at 6-3 on the year with three games to go in the regular season.
Arizona linebacker Max Harris is third on the team with 60 tackles. Offensive lineman Tristan Bounds has established a role on the Wildcats' offensive line after spending the previous few seasons at Michigan.
Harris and Bounds spoke to the media on Tuesday. Here are a few takeaways from what they had to say.
On Max Harris returning from his injury against Kansas:
Harris: "I think at first when it happens, the pain was there but after sitting on the sideline and going to see the trainers, I felt better and I felt like I could go back in. That's just what I did."
Despite having missed part of the game, Harris finished the game tied with linebacker Taye Brown and defensive back Dalton Johnson for the team lead with nine tackles.
On the performance of the defense in the second half against Kansas:
Harris: "Coming out of the locker room, if we don't let them score, the whole thing was keeping them out of the end zone. That's the main thing. Every time we went out on defense, we kept them out of the end zone... They could make a big play, (but) keep them out of the end zone. I think that was pretty good defense that we played and just want to continue to do that now that that's on display."
On the path for Tristan Bounds to now having a consistent role at tackle:
Bounds: "I think the two biggest things would probably be the guys around me. We have a great cohesive unit. We really embody five as one where everybody is working together to a common goal.
I would also say the coaches and staff here have done a really good job for me from coach (Oglesby) just helping me build my technique up as well as build my confidence in myself as a player and I think those two things have helped me to develop."
On going up against Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby and mobile quarterbacks:
Harris: "Big mobile quarterbacks just means that you've got to be really assignment sound with everything because they'll take advantage of it if you don't. That's all I really learned is being assignment sound in everything that you do and everything that we do. That's how we're going to apply it to this game."
What are your predictions for Saturday's game between Arizona and Cincinnati? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.