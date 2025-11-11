3 Players Arizona Needs to Watch For Against Cincinnati
Down 17-7 and faced with the monumental task of overcoming that deficit, the Arizona Wildcats fought their way back from it to overcome the Kansas Jayhawks and win 24-20 on homecoming weekend in a heart-stopping game.
With less than a minute to go, Seth Doege called a gutsy run up the middle and Qunicy Craig took that handoff 24 yards to the endzone for the final score of the game. The defense did the rest, keeping Kansas from reaching the end zone, solidifying the win and Arizona's hopes of reaching a bowl game for the first time under Brent Brennan.
Had it not been for Danny Gonzales and his crew of unrelenting defensive players not allowing the Jayhawks to score at least six points for the remainder of the second half, homecoming would have been spoiled and the Wildcats would have had to look to the next week for a chance at reaching bowl eligibility.
The Wildcats will now be looking to win out in hopes of reaching a more prestigious postseason bowl game, but to do that, they will need to get past a tough No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcats team that is looking to get back into the win column after losing to the No. 15-ranked Utah Utes 45-17 before their bye week.
Cincinnati may be the most challenging offense the Wildcats will face all season, so if they want to get past them with minimal points scored, they will need to be as sharp as they ever were and gameplan around these specific players.
Brendan Sorsby-Quarterback
Sorsby is perhaps the most efficient quarterback Gonzales and his defense have faced all season, as he rarely ever turns the ball over. That much can be said, as he has thrown only two interceptions through nine games.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound junior has thrown for 2064 yards so far, which is the fourth most in the Big 12. He also has 21 touchdowns, which is tied for the third most in the conference.
Although Sorsby doesn't turn the ball over, he will be faced with a ball-hawking Arizona defense that is tied with No.12 BYU for the most interceptions in the Big 12.
Cyrus Allen-Wide receiver
Allen is a tall, speedy wide receiver who has quickly become Sorsby's favorite target in what Brennan says might be the fastest offense the Wildcats will have faced all season.
The senior wideout only caught two receptions in Cincinnati's last game against Utah, but he had the absolute best with it and gained 133 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
Through the entirety of the season, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound New Orleans, LA native has amassed 36 receptions for 514 yards and 10 touchdowns, which leads the team and is 264 yards away from matching his career high in 2023.
The elite-level play of the Wildcats' defensive backs will be tested against Allen, no matter who lines up across from him.
Tawee Walker-Running back
Walker has been the workhorse of the Cincinnati offense for fighting for all the tough yards that the Bearcats need when his number is called.
In nine games, he has averaged under four yards per carry just three times. He isn't used much in the pass game, making him a pure running back.
Against Utah, he ran the ball just seven times, but still managed to gain 67 yards in the tough loss. Physical running and being tough to tackle are the reasons why he has 533 yards and averages 5.5 yards per carry this season.
