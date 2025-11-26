Arizona Players Talk Territorial Cup Game Against Arizona State
It is officially Territorial Cup week as Arizona and Arizona State will face each other on Friday in Tempe.
Arizona was a big favorite two years ago and won 59-23. Arizona State was a big favorite last year and won 49-7.
This year, both teams are entering the Territorial Cup with eight wins in what most expect to be a much closer and more competitive game.
The big challenge for Arizona will be stopping the run as the Sun Devils will look to establish their rushing attack of quarterback Jeff Sims and running back Raleek Brown early and often, paired with finding wide receiver Jordyn Tyson in one-on-one situations in the passing game.
Arizona defensive back Genesis Smith and offensive lineman Alexander Doost spoke to the media on Tuesday. Here are a few takeaways from what they had to say.
On what it has been like to be part of the Territorial Cup rivalry:
Doost: "It has been something, especially having two brothers that went to ASU. They always get on me about it so when this time comes around, it means a lot more I feel like."
Smith: "It means something different for me. Just like we attack each and every week, we've got to have a faceless opponent but just knowing the history behind it is also very important so just continuing to attack the week, stack days, get extra and just prepare for (Friday) will give us the best opportunity to win this game."
On they keys to the defense being successful in the second half of games:
Smith: "Coach Gonzales just honing in on the details at halftime, just what offenses are hitting us on and disguising better or fixing it at halftime and coming out having a good second half plan."
On the impact OC Seth Doege/DC Danny Gonzales has had on the offense/defense:
Doost: "With coach Doege, it's as soon as he came in. It's a different kind of energy. I mean everybody is on point. As soon as he came in, I feel like everybody joined into his mindset which is like let's go out and practice and let's go out and have a good time. I mean every practice, he stresses the importance of having intentionality with whatever we do."
Smith: "You turn on the tape and you'll see the defense is playing different this year. That's just the mindset coach (Gonzales) instills in us. Just the physicality and how we show up each and every day ready to practice, it shows up (during games)."
What are your predictions for Friday's Territorial Cup game between Arizona and Arizona State?