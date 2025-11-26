Inside The Wildcats

Arizona Players Talk Territorial Cup Game Against Arizona State

Arizona DB Genesis Smith and OL Alexander Doost spoke to the media on Tuesday.

Ari Koslow

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
It is officially Territorial Cup week as Arizona and Arizona State will face each other on Friday in Tempe.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona was a big favorite two years ago and won 59-23. Arizona State was a big favorite last year and won 49-7.

This year, both teams are entering the Territorial Cup with eight wins in what most expect to be a much closer and more competitive game.

The big challenge for Arizona will be stopping the run as the Sun Devils will look to establish their rushing attack of quarterback Jeff Sims and running back Raleek Brown early and often, paired with finding wide receiver Jordyn Tyson in one-on-one situations in the passing game.

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) celebrates during their game with the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Arizona defensive back Genesis Smith and offensive lineman Alexander Doost spoke to the media on Tuesday. Here are a few takeaways from what they had to say.

On what it has been like to be part of the Territorial Cup rivalry:

Doost: "It has been something, especially having two brothers that went to ASU. They always get on me about it so when this time comes around, it means a lot more I feel like."

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Smith: "It means something different for me. Just like we attack each and every week, we've got to have a faceless opponent but just knowing the history behind it is also very important so just continuing to attack the week, stack days, get extra and just prepare for (Friday) will give us the best opportunity to win this game."

On they keys to the defense being successful in the second half of games:

Smith: "Coach Gonzales just honing in on the details at halftime, just what offenses are hitting us on and disguising better or fixing it at halftime and coming out having a good second half plan."

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio (42) reacts after receiveing a flag after he celebrates an interception and touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

On the impact OC Seth Doege/DC Danny Gonzales has had on the offense/defense:

Doost: "With coach Doege, it's as soon as he came in. It's a different kind of energy. I mean everybody is on point. As soon as he came in, I feel like everybody joined into his mindset which is like let's go out and practice and let's go out and have a good time. I mean every practice, he stresses the importance of having intentionality with whatever we do."

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) celebrates with offensive coordinator Seth Doege after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Smith: "You turn on the tape and you'll see the defense is playing different this year. That's just the mindset coach (Gonzales) instills in us. Just the physicality and how we show up each and every day ready to practice, it shows up (during games)."

Ari Koslow
ARI KOSLOW

Ari Koslow is a sports writer covering the University of Arizona athletics at On SI. Koslow has been covering Arizona sports for several years. Born and raised in Seattle, he is a diehard Seahawks fan and a longtime sufferer of the Mariners. He is a huge fantasy football fanatic. Koslow is a graduate of Arizona’s School of Journalism.