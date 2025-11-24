Three Keys to the Game for Arizona Against Denver
Following a 5-0 start to the season, Arizona is set to return to Tucson to host Denver Monday night at McKale Center.
The Wildcats are one of the hottest teams in the country to begin the season, with three wins over top-15 opponents and two wins over top-5 opponents.
The Pioneers are 2-3 to start the season with losses against Seattle University and Washington to begin the season, followed by wins over Montana State and Colorado State, with a loss against UTSA in between.
Denver is led by sophomore guard Carson Johnson, averaging 18.6 points on the season, and senior forward Jeremiah Burke, averaging 17 points per game. Burke has also been a sharp shooter from deep, knocking down at least three shots from deep in three of five games. He is shooting 48 percent from three-point range on the season.
Here are three keys in the game for Arizona.
Dominate the glass
Arizona is coming off out-rebounding UConn by 20 in its last game, taking advantage of the absence of Huskies center and leading rebounder Tarris Reed Jr.
Denver is outside the top-300 in rebound margin this season, getting out-rebounded by 3.6 boards per game.
Arizona is No. 43 in the country in rebound margin, out-rebounding its opponents by 10.4 boards per game.
The Wildcats have the size and physicality advantage and will need to take advantage of that.
Force turnovers
Denver has done a nice job of taking care of the ball to begin the season. It enters Monday, No. 105 in the country, averaging just over 11 turnovers per game.
Arizona enters Monday No. 169 in the country in turnovers forced per game at 13.4 to start the season through five games.
The Wildcats will be the biggest and most physical team Denver has faced to start the season, and Arizona will have the home crowd behind it Monday night at McKale Center to use to its advantage.
Attempt more three-point shots
Arizona has been able to beat Florida, shooting just 2-for-5 from deep. UConn is shooting just 2-for-10 from deep. While the Wildcats clearly aren't going to be a top shooting team from three-point range, it might be tough to win many more games against top teams in the country when making just two shots from deep.
The advantage they have down low in the paint helps a lot, but it is unlikely they'll be able to rely on it enough all season to the point of needing just six points from deep most games, especially when Big 12 conference play starts.
It is these games where Arizona can afford to experiment, getting more in the 15-20 range of shots attempted from deep, especially with a matchup against Alabama around the corner, which is going to want to play fast and attempt three-point shots early and often.
