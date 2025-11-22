Jaden Bradley Is Still Undervalued
Throughout Arizona's perfect 5-0 start, the Wildcats have needed a closer.
Big matchups on the road against Florida, UCLA and UConn all came down to the final moments. Tommy Lloyd arranged his lineup to highlight a group of talented freshmen, part of the second-best recruiting class in the nation.
The gem of the class, Koa Peat, has been fabulous, scoring 16.2 points per game and dominating the glass and the rim defensively. The Wildcats have also seen flashes from Brayden Burries, Dwayne Aristode and Ivan Kharchenkov.
However, it's clear that this team is going to have to rely on the veteran talent to win in big games. We have seen Anthony Dell'Orso carry the team in a victory over UCLA, scoring 20 points to take down the Bruins on the road. Tobe Awaka has also come off the bench and thrived as a rebounder.
Yet, the one constant force has been Jaden Bradley. No matter what the situation is, Lloyd has always been able to turn to his experienced point guard for a critical bucket or a crucial stop.
Arizona has plenty of next-level talent, especially from this group of freshmen. But Bradley has always been the guy to close out a tight game on either end of the floor. Still, many mock drafts for the upcoming NBA Draft don't bother to mention him.
Even the Big 12 snubbed Bradley from the preseason all-conference teams. Remarkably, a player of his caliber has been left off lists that should feel like a given, but here we are.
Bradley has been at his best in Arizona's three ranked wins this season. He scored 27 points in the opener against Florida, 15 points against UCLA, and a team-high 21 points on the road at UConn.
While facing the Bruins in Inglewood, Bradley poured in 13 points over the final seven minutes to steal a win. Against the Huskies, Bradley pounded inside and got a tough layup to go to put the Wildcats up three with just 16 seconds to go.
“Coaches drew up a great set,” Bradley said after the game. “We were able to get a ball screen, and my guys gave me great space, and I was able to make a layup and get a stop at the end.”
Bradley has arguably been the best player this season on the team, with unquestionably the best resume so far, yet the attention can often go elsewhere. Even UConn coach Dan Hurley had to give the veteran guard his flowers.
“(He’s) the top point guard, top couple point guards,” Hurley said. “He’s going to play in the NBA. He just made himself an NBA player.”
The former Alabama transfer has always been a defense-first player, but his offense has gone to another level this year. Last season, Bradley averaged a respectable 12.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game. This season, albeit through only five games, those numbers are on the rise. Bradlay is averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
“When you have a point guard who is selfless and also a baller and has big enough cojones to take and make those shots at the end of the game, it’s pretty special and we have that in him, and it’s really cool to see him kind of grow into that role,” Lloyd said.
Arizona will run into trouble at some point this season during conference play. Inevitably, the freshmen won't be perfect, and that's when teams can spiral. For Arizona, however, Bradley is the cool, calm, collected force that keeps everyone together as a leader on and off the floor.
But you won't ever hear him take credit for any of it.
“Trusting the coaches, putting me in great positions and my teammates, making sure I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing on the court,” Bradley said.
