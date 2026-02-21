Burries Joins Arizona Teammate on Late-Season Team

Arizona guard Brayden Burries has added another accolade to his already impressive freshman season resume, being named to the Naismith Player of the Year Late-Season Team.

The late-season team features up to 30 candidates to win the Naismith Player of the Year award. Burries has more than earned his distinction on the list this season, averaging a team-best 15.5 points per game on the season while shooting 49 percent from the floor, and 37 percent from three-point range.

Burries’ scoring ability has helped propel Arizona to a 24-2 record — including a 23-0 start — and ranked #4 in the AP Poll. He has scored 20 or more points in a game 8 times this season, with his highest mark being 29 points against #13 BYU on Jan. 26. Burries has also flexed other wrinkles in his game, such as his rebounding and defensive capabilities, proving that he is more than just a spark plug scorer.

In a loaded freshman class, Burries has put himself right in the mix to be one of the nation’s top freshmen. In fact, Burries is one of 10 freshmen across the country to be selected on the late-season team list. He joins the likes of UNC’s Caleb Wilson, Duke’s Cameron Boozer, and Kansas’ Darryn Peterson, among others.

Feb 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) and Brigham Young Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) both reach for the ball during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

NBA scouts watching every move

His play this season has helped boost his NBA Draft stock. Many mock NBA Draft boards project Burries to be a first round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, with some projecting him to land in the lottery of the draft.

He has helped Arizona earn a resume that includes 10 quad 1 wins, 5 quad 2 wins, and wins over 7 ranked opponents this season. Arizona should be firmly in the mix to earn a 1 seed by the time Selection Sunday rolls around, and Burries’ play has been a big reason why.

Burries also joined teammate, and backcourt running mate Jaden Bradley on the list. The two have combined to create one of the most lethal backcourts in the country.

Feb 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) makes a lay up during the second half of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Critical games ahead

They’ll need Burries down the final stretch of the regular season. In their remaining five games, they’ll have matchups with #2 Houston, #8 Kansas again, and #6 Iowa State. The Wildcats have been good against high-quality opponents, and they’ll need to deliver over the next few weeks.

The Wildcats will look to finish the regular season on a high note as they’ll aim for their second national title in program history.

