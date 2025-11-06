Three Arizona Offensive Players To Watch Against Kansas
Arizona is coming off an offensive explosion last week against Colorado. The Wildcats scored 52 points against the Buffaloes in just two and a half quarters before Arizona coach Brent Brennan took the starters out.
The Wildcats totaled 417 yards of offense in a 52-17 win over Colorado.
Arizona now sits at 5-3 on the season with four games to play on the schedule in the regular season, needing just one more win to advance to a bowl game in year two under Brennan.
The Wildcats will welcome Kansas to Tucson on Saturday. Here are three players to watch for Arizona on the offensive side of the ball.
RBs Ismail Mahdi and Kedrick Reescano
I am putting Ismail Mahdi and Kedrick Reescano together here as it isn't exactly clear who will see more touches, but they both enter a prime matchup against Kansas who enters this weekend boasting a bottom-three run defense in the Big 12, allowing 170 yards on the ground per game.
It was all through the air for Arizona last week against Colorado, but Mahdi still ran for 85 yards and a touchdown on just three carries, while Reescano ran for 22 yards and another score on five carries.
Reescano missed time earlier in the season, but he appears to have returned to full strength in the backfield for Arizona.
The two backs for Arizona should continue to complement each other very well down the final stretch of the season, with Mahdi boasting the power and Reescano bringing the power up the middle out of the Wildcats' backfield.
QB Noah Fifita
The Arizona offense runs through its star quarterback in Noah Fifita. One of the top quarterbacks in the entire conference this season, Fifita has quickly adjusted to the new offense under offensive coordinator Seth Doege. Fifita is completing 65 percent of his passes for 2,042 yards with 21 touchdowns to just four interceptions as he continues to break program records.
Fifita played just one half and not even half of the third quarter last week against Colorado, so he figures to be extra fresh returning home this weekend against Jalon Daniels and Kansas.
WR Kris Hutson
Arizona continues to have a new receiver step up as the leader each week, but Kris Hutson has been the most consistent weapon for Fifita on a week-to-week basis as of late. He has led the Wildcats in receptions in two of the past three weeks against Colorado and BYU.
Nonetheless, Fifita has spread the ball around all season with eight different players having caught at least 10 passes this season.
