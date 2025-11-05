Inside The Wildcats

How Fifita, Daniels Stack Up Ahead of Saturday Showdown

The Wildcats and Jayhawks both have talented quarterbacks leading the way this season. How do they compare and differ before this week's matchup.

Sep 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks to pass the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Weber State Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Arizona is coming off a thumping of Colorado, 53-17, on the road in Boulder, and the Wildcats finally seem to have some mojo going on both sides of the ball at the same time.

The Wildcats forced five turnovers and put the game to bed by halftime by setting up short fields for the offense to score.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts after a touchdown by wide receiver Javin Whatley (6) in the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Noah Fifita led the way against the Buffs, completing 11-of-19 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns before being pulled early in the third quarter with the game in hand. Despite the reduced start, it was still enough to come away with Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors, which he shared with Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) prepares to receive the ball in second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Wildcats now sit at 5-3 and just need one more win to qualify for a bowl game for the first time under Brent Brennan. Standing in their path is Kansas, which has been inconsistent this season but is capable of exploding for big scoring outputs.

Nov 1, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jalon Daniels has quietly put together a tremendous bounce-back season for the Jayhawks, but the offensive production has dipped over the past four games.

Quarterback play is important every week, but it will be vital in this matchup of offenses with quick scoring potential and susceptible secondaries. Here's how the signal callers compare to one another before this week's game.

Noah Fifita

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) prepares to pass the ball in second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Fifita has been instrumental to the success of the Wildcats this season. Like Daniels, he had a down year in 2024, but has rebounded well. Fifita has thrown for 2,042 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Oct 29, 2011; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Nick Foles (8) throws a pass during the game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Washington defeated Arizona 42-31. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

He's now just two scores shy of tying the Arizona program record for career touchdown passes, set at 67 by both Willie Tuitama and Nick Foles.

The offense under Seth Doege has run thrown Fifita this season. In his third season as a starter, Fifita has done a much better job of keeping defenses on their toes by spreading the ball around to different playmakers, as opposed to the former offense centralized around Tetairoa McMillan.

Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) and teammates celebrate after the touchdown they made is confirmed by replay against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona brought in several transfers on offense to support their veteran quarterback, and he's made the most of them. Kris Hutson has become his go-to target recently, while Tre Spivey does nothing but hit pay dirt as much as possible.

Fifita has run for three touchdowns this year, but he's mostly used his feet to extend plays and create bigger chunk plays with his arm. He doesn't look to run, which has never really been his skill set.

Sep 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Weber State Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

As an offense, the Wildcats 34.1 points per game and thrown for 266.5 yards per game, both of which are in the upper half of the Big 12. Fifita has guided Arizona back to being competitive with their schedule after last season's disaster. He threw 12 interceptions last season, and has done a much better job keeping his scoring unit on the field this year.

Jalon Daniels

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) rolls out to pass during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Daniels has also found success under new offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski. After being plagued by turnovers a year ago, when he threw 12 interceptions and fumbled five times, Daniels has taken care of the ball.

His numbers have skyrocketed, as the offense in Topeka also revolves around him. Daniels has thrown for 1,991 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Jayhawks with just three interceptions.

Oct 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) runs the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In his sixth season of college ball, Daniels has finally put the pieces together. He was a quarterback who looked to run first, but he's dialed that back and become more disciplined in the pocket. Still, his legs are something that can give Arizona trouble. He's run for 271 yards and two touchdowns this year.

Like Fifita, Daniels boasts a lightning-quick release and plays smart when dissecting coverages. He's a bit late to some throws, but he makes up for it with arm strength.

Kansas will put Daniels on the run at times and get him and the offense to move the defense and take advantage of his ability to use different arm angles or run. The Wildcats did a nice job holding Kaidon Salter behind the line, but it will be more difficult to contain Daniels' athleticism this week.

Nov 1, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Brandon Rawls (6) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

