How Fifita, Daniels Stack Up Ahead of Saturday Showdown
Arizona is coming off a thumping of Colorado, 53-17, on the road in Boulder, and the Wildcats finally seem to have some mojo going on both sides of the ball at the same time.
The Wildcats forced five turnovers and put the game to bed by halftime by setting up short fields for the offense to score.
Noah Fifita led the way against the Buffs, completing 11-of-19 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns before being pulled early in the third quarter with the game in hand. Despite the reduced start, it was still enough to come away with Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors, which he shared with Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims.
The Wildcats now sit at 5-3 and just need one more win to qualify for a bowl game for the first time under Brent Brennan. Standing in their path is Kansas, which has been inconsistent this season but is capable of exploding for big scoring outputs.
Jalon Daniels has quietly put together a tremendous bounce-back season for the Jayhawks, but the offensive production has dipped over the past four games.
Quarterback play is important every week, but it will be vital in this matchup of offenses with quick scoring potential and susceptible secondaries. Here's how the signal callers compare to one another before this week's game.
Noah Fifita
Fifita has been instrumental to the success of the Wildcats this season. Like Daniels, he had a down year in 2024, but has rebounded well. Fifita has thrown for 2,042 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.
He's now just two scores shy of tying the Arizona program record for career touchdown passes, set at 67 by both Willie Tuitama and Nick Foles.
The offense under Seth Doege has run thrown Fifita this season. In his third season as a starter, Fifita has done a much better job of keeping defenses on their toes by spreading the ball around to different playmakers, as opposed to the former offense centralized around Tetairoa McMillan.
Arizona brought in several transfers on offense to support their veteran quarterback, and he's made the most of them. Kris Hutson has become his go-to target recently, while Tre Spivey does nothing but hit pay dirt as much as possible.
Fifita has run for three touchdowns this year, but he's mostly used his feet to extend plays and create bigger chunk plays with his arm. He doesn't look to run, which has never really been his skill set.
As an offense, the Wildcats 34.1 points per game and thrown for 266.5 yards per game, both of which are in the upper half of the Big 12. Fifita has guided Arizona back to being competitive with their schedule after last season's disaster. He threw 12 interceptions last season, and has done a much better job keeping his scoring unit on the field this year.
Jalon Daniels
Daniels has also found success under new offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski. After being plagued by turnovers a year ago, when he threw 12 interceptions and fumbled five times, Daniels has taken care of the ball.
His numbers have skyrocketed, as the offense in Topeka also revolves around him. Daniels has thrown for 1,991 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Jayhawks with just three interceptions.
In his sixth season of college ball, Daniels has finally put the pieces together. He was a quarterback who looked to run first, but he's dialed that back and become more disciplined in the pocket. Still, his legs are something that can give Arizona trouble. He's run for 271 yards and two touchdowns this year.
Like Fifita, Daniels boasts a lightning-quick release and plays smart when dissecting coverages. He's a bit late to some throws, but he makes up for it with arm strength.
Kansas will put Daniels on the run at times and get him and the offense to move the defense and take advantage of his ability to use different arm angles or run. The Wildcats did a nice job holding Kaidon Salter behind the line, but it will be more difficult to contain Daniels' athleticism this week.
Please be sure to share with us your thoughts on Fifita and Daniels, and let us know what you think of Arizona's matchup with Kansas this week To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.