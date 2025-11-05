Two Wildcat Stars Speak Out After Beating Colorado
Arizona is coming off a big 52-17 win over Colorado on the road this week. The Wildcats now welcome Kansas to Tucson on Saturday with four games left in the regular season.
Despite being part of a deep, wide receiver room, freshman wide receiver Gio Richardson has slowly started to earn more snaps. He is coming off finding the end zone for the first time in his career this past weekend against the Buffaloes. He led Arizona in receiving with 63 yards and the score on a pair of receptions.
Junior defensive lineman Leroy Palu is coming off a game where he recorded three tackles with a fumble recovery this past weekend against Colorado. He transferred to Arizona from a JUCO in Cerritos College.
Richardson and Palu spoke to the media on Tuesday. Here are some takeaways from what they had to say.
On the expanded playing time for Gio Richardson:
Richardson: "I would say my process is growth. I just got to grow to be the best player for this year and next year, so whatever role they have me playing this year or whatever I have to do to get on the field this year to grow as a player for next year, that's what I am going to take to be the best player for this time this year and next year."
On the emotions of Richardson scoring his first touchdown:
Richardson: "Before that drive started, I was told I was going to stay on the field when we went back in 11 personnel. We were in 20 (personnel) at first. We ran a play. I caught a little screen for three yards and I stayed on the field for 11 (personnel).
We checked the play that we had. It was a little dig route. I caught that, and then really it was just run fast at that point. Coach (Brennan) being on me about that all week about playing fast and using my ability to the best that I can and that's really what I did, just ran fast and got to the end zone."
On the transition from junior college to Arizona for Palu:
Palu: "I would say it was a big reality check because (junior college) wasn't as hard as it is now. My first practice in spring, I was still getting used to the scheme and running to the ball. It was more and more practices for it, I felt like I got more used to it.
Being with coach (Gonzales) and coach (Salave'a) on me every day about trying to be my best, I think that was a big step up from spring to now."
On Richardson and Isaiah Mizell's previous connection with Tre Spivey:
Richardson talked about when he and fellow freshman wide receiver Isaiah Mizell were getting recruited to Arizona, they both also had an offer from Kansas State.
When Richardson and Mizell took their official visit to Kansas State, they were hosted by Tre Spivey because of him being from Arizona.
"We were all kickin' it and he was like, 'I'm taking an (official visit) to Arizona next week' and I was like me too. We both went over there and we just clicked ever since."
