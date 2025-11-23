Three Wildcats Who Stood Out Defensively Against Baylor
Arizona ran away with a 41-17 win over Baylor on Saturday after scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter. It was an interception by senior Treydan Stukes in the end zone in his final game in Tucson that led to the avalanche for the Wildcats in the final quarter.
The Wildcats' defense limited Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson to just 162 passing yards, which is his second-lowest mark on the season. Arizona also forced three turnovers, including two interceptions thrown by Robertson.
Arizona sits at 8-3 on the season heading into the Territorial Cup on Friday against Arizona State in Tempe.
Here are three standout players on the defensive side of the ball for the Wildcats in Saturday's win over Baylor.
DB Dalton Johnson - 18 tackles (7 solo), 0.5 tackle for loss
It was an unbelievable performance for Dalton Johnson in his final home game as an Arizona Wildcat. He was flying all over the field as he racked up almost 20 tackles in the win. It was his fifth double-digit tackle performance on the season.
The 18 tackles by Johnson were the most by an Arizona player since Scooby Wright had 19 tackles in 2014.
DB Genesis Smith - 16 tackles (7 solo), one tackle for loss, one forced fumble
One of the top NFL Draft prospects on either side of the ball for Arizona, Genesis Smith had a performance to remember in the final home game of the season for the Wildcats.
Smith forced one of the 10 tackles for loss on the day and one of the two forced fumbles to go along with 16 tackles, which amazingly was second on the team. It was his second double-digit tackle mark of the season.
LB Taye Brown - 10 tackles (3 solo), 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble
With Arizona already down freshman linebacker Myron Robinson entering Saturday's game and linebacker Max Harris going down in the middle of the game, Taye Brown stepped into a bigger role in the Wildcats' linebacker room.
Brown recorded 1.5 of Arizona's three sacks as a team, two of its 10 tackles for loss and one of two forced fumbles. It was the first forced fumble and first sack for Brown on the season.
What players impressed you the most defensively in Saturday's win for Arizona? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.