Three Wildcats Who Stood Out Defensively Against Baylor

We look at three players who excelled on the defensive side in Arizona’s win over Baylor

Ari Koslow

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Dominic Hanger (36) celebrates during the fourth quarter of the game of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Dominic Hanger (36) celebrates during the fourth quarter of the game of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Arizona ran away with a 41-17 win over Baylor on Saturday after scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter. It was an interception by senior Treydan Stukes in the end zone in his final game in Tucson that led to the avalanche for the Wildcats in the final quarter.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio (42) reacts after receiveing a flag after he celebrates an interception and touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Wildcats' defense limited Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson to just 162 passing yards, which is his second-lowest mark on the season. Arizona also forced three turnovers, including two interceptions thrown by Robertson.

Arizona sits at 8-3 on the season heading into the Territorial Cup on Friday against Arizona State in Tempe.

Here are three standout players on the defensive side of the ball for the Wildcats in Saturday's win over Baylor.

DB Dalton Johnson - 18 tackles (7 solo), 0.5 tackle for loss

It was an unbelievable performance for Dalton Johnson in his final home game as an Arizona Wildcat. He was flying all over the field as he racked up almost 20 tackles in the win. It was his fifth double-digit tackle performance on the season.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jadon Porter (83) is tackled by Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) in the second half at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 18 tackles by Johnson were the most by an Arizona player since Scooby Wright had 19 tackles in 2014.

DB Genesis Smith - 16 tackles (7 solo), one tackle for loss, one forced fumble

One of the top NFL Draft prospects on either side of the ball for Arizona, Genesis Smith had a performance to remember in the final home game of the season for the Wildcats.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) picks up Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) during the first quarter of the game at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Smith forced one of the 10 tackles for loss on the day and one of the two forced fumbles to go along with 16 tackles, which amazingly was second on the team. It was his second double-digit tackle mark of the season.

LB Taye Brown - 10 tackles (3 solo), 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble

With Arizona already down freshman linebacker Myron Robinson entering Saturday's game and linebacker Max Harris going down in the middle of the game, Taye Brown stepped into a bigger role in the Wildcats' linebacker room.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Taye Brown (6) runs into Baylor Bear quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) during the second quarter of the game at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Brown recorded 1.5 of Arizona's three sacks as a team, two of its 10 tackles for loss and one of two forced fumbles. It was the first forced fumble and first sack for Brown on the season.

What players impressed you the most defensively in Saturday's win for Arizona? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

