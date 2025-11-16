Three Wildcats Who Stood Out Defensively Against Cincinnati
After an interception by Jay'Vion Cole on the first play of the game, Arizona's defense went on to allow back-to-back quick touchdown drives with Cincinnati running for 134 yards across the two drives.
With the adjustments made by defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales with a banged-up group, Arizona was able to "Bear Down" the rest of the day in a 30-24 win over a top-25 Cincinnati team on the road.
The Wildcats held the Bearcats to just 3-for-12 on third down conversions and Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby to just 154 yards passing. Sorsby also entered Saturday having thrown just two interceptions on the season and Arizona picked him off twice in the win.
Here are three players who stood out on the defensive side of the ball for Arizona on Saturday.
DB Dalton Johnson -- 8 tackles (4 solo), 0.5 tackle for loss, one interception, one pass breakup
Dalton Johnson found himself involved in both of Arizona's interceptions on the day. He caught the second one and tipped the first one on the first play of the day that Cole wound up hauling in.
Johnson finished second on the day in tackles for Arizona as he was flying all over the field all afternoon for the Wildcats. The senior has been through all the ups and downs throughout his career in Tucson as he enters his final game at home next Saturday against Baylor.
LB Taye Brown -- 7 tackles (2 solo), one tackle for loss
Arizona entered the day banged up in its linebacker room, with Max Harris seemingly only available in an emergency, and freshman Myron Robinson leaving the game early after a strong start to the game.
Taye Brown finished tied for third on the team in tackles on the day while also recording one of four tackles for loss that the Wildcats recorded.
DL Deshawn McKnight -- 4 tackles (1 solo), one sack, one tackle for loss
The Wildcats' defensive line was able to contain Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby as a runner as well as the Bearcats' run game for the final three quarters.
Arizona recorded just one sack on the day which was made by McKnight, but the defensive line still did a great job of keeping Sorsby in the pocket and containing the run game as a whole for Cincinnati as the Wildcats allowed just 10 points in the final three quarters.
