Inside The Wildcats

Three Wildcats Who Stood Out Defensively Against Cincinnati

We look at three players who excelled on the defensive side in Arizona’s win over Cincinnati.

Ari Koslow

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) in the second quarter of the NCAA football at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025.
Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) in the second quarter of the NCAA football at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After an interception by Jay'Vion Cole on the first play of the game, Arizona's defense went on to allow back-to-back quick touchdown drives with Cincinnati running for 134 yards across the two drives.

Arizon
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) is tackled by Arizona Wildcats linebacker Riley Wilson (16) in the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the adjustments made by defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales with a banged-up group, Arizona was able to "Bear Down" the rest of the day in a 30-24 win over a top-25 Cincinnati team on the road.

The Wildcats held the Bearcats to just 3-for-12 on third down conversions and Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby to just 154 yards passing. Sorsby also entered Saturday having thrown just two interceptions on the season and Arizona picked him off twice in the win.

Sorsb
Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby walks off the field after his team’s loss to the Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Here are three players who stood out on the defensive side of the ball for Arizona on Saturday.

DB Dalton Johnson -- 8 tackles (4 solo), 0.5 tackle for loss, one interception, one pass breakup

Dalton Johnson found himself involved in both of Arizona's interceptions on the day. He caught the second one and tipped the first one on the first play of the day that Cole wound up hauling in.

Arizon
Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates on the sidelines after intercepting a pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Johnson finished second on the day in tackles for Arizona as he was flying all over the field all afternoon for the Wildcats. The senior has been through all the ups and downs throughout his career in Tucson as he enters his final game at home next Saturday against Baylor.

LB Taye Brown -- 7 tackles (2 solo), one tackle for loss

Arizona entered the day banged up in its linebacker room, with Max Harris seemingly only available in an emergency, and freshman Myron Robinson leaving the game early after a strong start to the game.

Arizon
Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jeff Caldwell (9) is tackled by Arizona Wildcats defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) in the second quarter of the NCAA football game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taye Brown finished tied for third on the team in tackles on the day while also recording one of four tackles for loss that the Wildcats recorded.

DL Deshawn McKnight -- 4 tackles (1 solo), one sack, one tackle for loss

The Wildcats' defensive line was able to contain Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby as a runner as well as the Bearcats' run game for the final three quarters.

Arizon
Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Deshawn McKnight (0) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona recorded just one sack on the day which was made by McKnight, but the defensive line still did a great job of keeping Sorsby in the pocket and containing the run game as a whole for Cincinnati as the Wildcats allowed just 10 points in the final three quarters.

What players impressed you the most defensively in Saturday's win for Arizona? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

feed

Published
Ari Koslow
ARI KOSLOW

Ari Koslow is a sports writer covering the University of Arizona athletics at On SI. Koslow has been covering Arizona sports for several years. Born and raised in Seattle, he is a diehard Seahawks fan and a longtime sufferer of the Mariners. He is a huge fantasy football fanatic. Koslow is a graduate of Arizona’s School of Journalism.