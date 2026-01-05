Texas Tech Lands Cincinnati Transfer QB Brendan Sorsby in Portal
Texas Tech is quickly re-tooling as it looks to makes another College Football Playoff run in 2026. After falling in the quarterfinals too Oregon, the Red Raiders have already locked down a big win in the transfer portal, receiving a commitment from arguably the best available quarterback in the nation.
According to multiple reports, Texas Tech is expected to land Cincinnati transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby in the portal. Sorsby was reportedly mulling between LSU and Texas Tech, and in the end it seems he was lured to Lubbock, opting to join Joey McGuire over the new-look, Lane Kiffin-led Tigers.
Related: Transfer Portal Tracker: Where Top Players in College Football Are Heading This Winter
Sorsby has been the Bearcats' starting quarterback for the last two seasons. In 2025, he threw for 27 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 61.6% of his passes for 2,800 yards. He also rushed for 580 yards and nine touchdowns this year.
Prior to his two-year stint at Cincinnati, Sorsby was at Indiana, where he started as a redshirt freshman in 2023. That year, he had 1,587 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.
With Behren Morton set to graduate, the Red Raiders had an immediate need at quarterback as they look to make a push for a national championship, thanks to a bevy of NIL funding. Morton’s departure opened the door for Sorsby to join one of college football’s most complete teams. With Sorsby under center, Texas Tech will likely be favorites to win the Big 12 again next season.