Where Arizona Basketball Ranks in Latest Power Rankings
The third CBS college basketball power rankings have been released, and in this newest installment, the Arizona Wildcats have been dethroned from the No. 1 spot. Despite another strong showing for the Wildcats, the Michigan Wolverines made their case clear by winning the Player Eras Tournament handily and not looking back.
During this tournament, the Wolverines defeated San Diego State by 40, AP-ranked 21 Auburn by 30, and their most impressive win came in the championship game against No. 12 Gonzaga, thanks to a dominant 40-point win to improve them to 7-0 on the season.
A resume of that strength would be hard to ignore for the top spot in the rankings for the time being, but the Wildcats will have challenges upcoming that will give the team a chance to make a case to reclaim first place.
The Wildcats have a strong resume already with wins against, at the time, Top 15-ranked UConn, Florida, and UCLA, which could currently be balanced out with a relatively weak non-conference schedule otherwise.
According to the Pomeroy Rankings (Ken Pom), Michigan is the clear favorite at the moment, with a number one ranking in KenPom with a net strength of schedule ranking of 7th in the country.
This would most likely be one of the biggest factors in the power rankings, as the Wildcats have a current strength of schedule that ranks 132nd overall.
What's Next for Arizona?
The Wildcats' next two matchups, coming off their 98-61 route of Norfolk State, will be tests against a 6-2 Auburn and a battle-tested 5-2 Alabama that has one of the best offenses in the country.
The team directly below the Wildcats is one that climbed two spots from the last ranking and now sits in 3rd place. The Purdue Boilermakers are another team with a perfect 7-0 record coming off major wins against Alabama and a notable 30-point win over Texas Tech.
The season is still fairly young, with many teams having a lot to prove yet, but the rankings are tightening up early on with many teams with perfect records and strong schedules to prove their worth, so it is to be expected to see the power rankings fluctuating week to week as conference play begins for many teams and some more heavyweight matchups are played.
The path for the Wildcats is evident and the next two weeks of games, starting Dec 6, could be major measuring stick games to see if the team can reclaim the top spot.
