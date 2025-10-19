Arizona State Fans Storm Field After Sun Devils Upset No. 7 Texas Tech
Arizona State, one week removed from a blowout loss on the road against Utah without starting quarterback Sam Leavitt, bounced back in emphatic fashion at home on Saturday, upsetting No. 7 Texas Tech 26-22.
Ironically, Texas Tech was without its own starting quarterback Behren Morton on Saturday and struggled to move the ball against the Sun Devils' defense.
Arizona State plodded along and jumped out to a 19-7 lead in the second half. Texas Tech appeared to be in dire straits before scoring on consecutive possessions late in the fourth quarter to take a 22-19 lead.
But Leavitt and the Sun Devils would not be denied. A 10-play, 75-yard drive culminated with a one-yard touchdown run by Raleek Brown with 34 seconds to play to give Arizona State a 26-22 lead.
Texas Tech, with no timeouts remaining, crossed midfield on their final possession to give themselves one last fighting chance with backup quarterback Will Hammond. But Hammond's Hail Mary heave as time expired fell incomplete, and the celebration was on in Tempe.
It was Arizona State's first win against an AP top 10 opponent in nearly six years, which called for a proper field storm.
The Sun Devils are now 5-2 on the season and 3-1 in Big 12 play after the victory. Texas Tech is now 6-1 on the season and will certainly take a tumble out of the top 10 in Sunday's AP poll.