Three Newcomers To Watch in Red-Blue Showcase Game

We take a look at three players new to the Arizona basketball program to watch for at Friday's Red-Blue Showcase.

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
It is that time of the year again for Arizona basketball, beginning with the annual Red-Blue showcase Friday night at McKale Center.

The Wildcats roster includes several returning players from last year's team paired with one of the top freshman classes in the country.

Arizona is coming off another exit in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament last season under coach Tommy Lloyd in a game where it played tough with a tough Duke team. The Wildcats will look to take that next step in the NCAA Tournament under Lloyd. They will be tested throughout the entire schedule from the start of non-conference play through the end of conference play in the Big 12.

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (1) shoots the ball against Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor (5) during the second half during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Here are three newcomers to watch for heading into Arizona's Red-Blue Showcase event.

F - Koa Peat

One of the headliners of the Wildcats top freshman class is Koa Peat, who committed to UA from Perry High School over in Gilbert, Arizona.

The No. 8 overall-ranked prospect in this freshman class, Peat most recently helped lead the USA Basketball U19 Junior National Team to win the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland. He averaged 12 points and seven rebounds. He became the first player from any country to win two in three FIBA Junior World Cup gold medals.

Basketball player Koa Peat sits with his father, Todd, left, mother, Jana, and nephew, Samson, during National Signing Day at Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona on April 16, 2025. / Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Peat helped lead Perry's high school basketball team to win the state championship in four straight years, including scoring 16 points in the semifinals and 20 points in the championship with a broken hand last year.

Peat plays with the physicality to be able to play through the tough play in the Big 12.

G - Brayden Burries

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Roosevelt High School (CA) guard Brayden Burries (5) against Sandra Day O’Connor High School (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Imagesn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the other headliners in Arizona's top freshman class, Brayden Burries, was also a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 11 overall player in this freshman class.

He earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors for the state of California. He was also one of three finalists for the 2025 Gatorade National Player of the Year. Burries averaged 29 points and almost nine rebounds in his senior year at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in California.

July 17, 2024; North Augusta, S.C., USA; Strive for Greatness (SFG) Brayden Burries (1) and Arizona Unity's Brandon McCoy Jr. (0) battle for a rebound during the SFG and Arizona Unity game at the Nike Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. SFG won 68-66. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network / Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK

Burries is considered the most likely replacement for Caleb Love. He should have the ball in his hands a lot and could be one of the top options to take shots late in close games, as was often the role for Love during his time in Tucson to close his collegiate career.

G - Evan Nelson

One of the transfers brought in by Lloyd this offseason, Evan Nelson, is slated to be one of the first players from Tucson in recent history to see consistent minutes in the rotation.

Nov 30, 2024; Queens, New York, USA; Harvard Crimson guard Evan Nelson (11) goes up for a layup in the first half against the St. John's Red Storm at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The transfer from Harvard is likely to see minutes in the back court with the second unit for the Wildcats this season.

"Evan Nelson is another tremendous human being," Lloyd said in a press conference earlier this week. "Obviously he grew up Tucson proud and loved Arizona basketball. He got an opportunity to go back to Harvard and he had a good experience... He got an opportunity to come home... He competes and fits in without missing a beat."

Which newcomers are you looking forward to watching this season? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

