Three Newcomers To Watch in Red-Blue Showcase Game
It is that time of the year again for Arizona basketball, beginning with the annual Red-Blue showcase Friday night at McKale Center.
The Wildcats roster includes several returning players from last year's team paired with one of the top freshman classes in the country.
Arizona is coming off another exit in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament last season under coach Tommy Lloyd in a game where it played tough with a tough Duke team. The Wildcats will look to take that next step in the NCAA Tournament under Lloyd. They will be tested throughout the entire schedule from the start of non-conference play through the end of conference play in the Big 12.
Here are three newcomers to watch for heading into Arizona's Red-Blue Showcase event.
F - Koa Peat
One of the headliners of the Wildcats top freshman class is Koa Peat, who committed to UA from Perry High School over in Gilbert, Arizona.
The No. 8 overall-ranked prospect in this freshman class, Peat most recently helped lead the USA Basketball U19 Junior National Team to win the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland. He averaged 12 points and seven rebounds. He became the first player from any country to win two in three FIBA Junior World Cup gold medals.
Peat helped lead Perry's high school basketball team to win the state championship in four straight years, including scoring 16 points in the semifinals and 20 points in the championship with a broken hand last year.
Peat plays with the physicality to be able to play through the tough play in the Big 12.
G - Brayden Burries
One of the other headliners in Arizona's top freshman class, Brayden Burries, was also a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 11 overall player in this freshman class.
He earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors for the state of California. He was also one of three finalists for the 2025 Gatorade National Player of the Year. Burries averaged 29 points and almost nine rebounds in his senior year at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in California.
Burries is considered the most likely replacement for Caleb Love. He should have the ball in his hands a lot and could be one of the top options to take shots late in close games, as was often the role for Love during his time in Tucson to close his collegiate career.
G - Evan Nelson
One of the transfers brought in by Lloyd this offseason, Evan Nelson, is slated to be one of the first players from Tucson in recent history to see consistent minutes in the rotation.
The transfer from Harvard is likely to see minutes in the back court with the second unit for the Wildcats this season.
"Evan Nelson is another tremendous human being," Lloyd said in a press conference earlier this week. "Obviously he grew up Tucson proud and loved Arizona basketball. He got an opportunity to go back to Harvard and he had a good experience... He got an opportunity to come home... He competes and fits in without missing a beat."
