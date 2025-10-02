Arizona Coach Tommy Lloyd Previews Roster Ahead of Red-Blue Showcase
The start of the Arizona basketball season is right around the corner, starting with the annual Red-Blue Showcase on Friday.
It is a roster that includes a number of returning players from last year's team paired with one of the top freshman classes in the country.
Jaden Bradley, Tobe Awaka, Anthony Dell'Orso and Motiejus Krivas headline the returning players, while Koa Peat, Brayden Burries and Dwayne Aristode headline the elite freshman class coming to Tucson this year.
Arizona is coming off another Sweet Sixteen exit under coach Tommy Lloyd in a game where it played tough with a elite and deep Duke team last year. The Wildcats continue to take that next step in the NCAA Tournament. They will be tested throughout the entire schedule from the start of non-conference play through the end of conference play in the Big 12.
Lloyd spoke to the media on Wednesday. Here are five takeaways from what he had to say.
On how the first few practices have looked with the whole team
"We feel like we're getting ready for a long journey. It's a great group of guys. It has been a lot of fun. I'm still trying to figure out exactly what the build looks like, so I just feel like it's so early. I don't want to come out and say a bunch of superlatives and all of these amazing things because we know how hard it is going to be.
I feel like we've got a lot of great pieces and the initial parts of our culture build have been positive. I feel like this is a team that is going to be built for all of the challenges that are in front of it."
On how Jaden Bradley has looked heading into the season
"(Jaden Bradley) is a first class individual. It's not too often this day in age where you have a senior point guard that's been at a school or with a coach for numerous years. I have real comfort with JB and I really value what he brings to our team on and off the court."
Lloyd highlighted his supreme confidence in Bradley leading the team heading into this season.
"He is going to be without a doubt in my mind at the end of the day one of the best point guards in the country. He has continued to improve his game in all facets. He is a great worker and he is a great teammate... He's not getting the notoriety or shine that he probably deserves."
On what Motiejus Krivas took away from his rehab last year
"To have a season-ending injury is a lot for a guy that has never had a significant injury before. Mo has made a lot of progress in a number of areas. I think the thing now is he's got to kind of prove to himself how ready he is and how impactful he can be. We're going to continue to encourage him and push him, but I think he's at the point now where the next stop probably needs to be doing it under the lights."
On what Evan Nelson brings to the Arizona roster and rotation
It has been a while since a player from Tucson has seen consistent minutes in the rotation for Arizona basketball. Evan Nelson has a chance to play a legitimate role with the second unit in the Wildcats back court this season.
"Evan Nelson is another tremendous human being. Obviously he grew up Tucson proud and loved Arizona basketball. He got an opportunity to go back to Harvard and he had a good experience... He got an opportunity to come home... He competes and fits in without missing a beat."
Lloyd added that he hasn't figured out specific roles in the rotation yet, but said "Evan will be on the court."
"I don't see him not playing at all," Lloyd added.
On the decision of playing Saint Mary's in an exhibition game
"If you're playing really high level games early in the year, I mean you have to test your team and challenge. Back in the day, that would have probably been with like a secret scrimmage. With revenue at a premium, I think if you can sell tickets to that game, I think that helps out the athletic department."
The Blue-Red Showcase to introduce this year's team to the city of Tucson is on Friday at 5:45 at McKale Center. The season officially opens against the defending champions in Florida on November 3 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
