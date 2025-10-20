Inside The Wildcats

How Week 8 Big 12 Results Impact the Wildcats

We take a look back at how the Big 12 did this past week.

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Arizona suffered another heartbreaking loss on Saturday as it fell to Houston 31-28 on a game-winning field goal as time expired. The Wildcats now sit at 4-3 on the season and 1-3 in Big 12 conference play.

Noah Fifita posted one of his most efficient performances of not just this season but arguably his career at Arizona, completing 24-of-26 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The run defense continued to struggle for Arizona as Houston ran for 232 yards and a touchdown on 45 carries as a team.

Here is a look at how each of the other Big 12 games went this past weekend.

Arizona State defeats Texas Tech 26-22

After being sidelined the week before, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt returned to lead the Sun Devils to an impressive win and hand the Red Raiders their first loss of the season.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State led 19-7 in the final five minutes of the game before allowing back-to-back touchdowns to fall behind 22-19 with two minutes left.

Leavitt led a touchdown drive in the final minute and a half. He threw for 319 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson hauled in 10 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.

BYU defeats Utah 24-21

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougar fans rush the field after the game against the Utah Utes at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

BYU picked up another impressive win in a rivalry game over Utah.

It was only 10-7 BYU through three quarters before both teams scored 14 points in the final 15 minutes.

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier threw for 166 yards and a touchdown, while running back LJ Martin added another 122 yards on the ground for BYU.

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) runs against Utah Utes safety Jackson Bennee (23) during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

For Utah, quarterback Devon Dampier threw for 244 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. The Utes backfield was led by Daniel Bray who ran for 121 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Cincinnati defeats Oklahoma State 49-17

It was a blowout by halftime when the Bearcats led 28-10.

Cincinnati continues to be led by quarterback Brendan Sorsby who tossed another 270 yards and three touchdowns. They also ran for another 157 yards on the ground as a team.

Oct 18, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) looks to pass during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

TCU defeats Baylor 42-36

In a game that included multiple weather delays, TCU prevailed at home in a high-scoring contest with Baylor.

TCU quarterback Josh Hoover threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns.

Oct 18, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) throws downfield against the Baylor Bears during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The big difference in the result was the turnover battle as Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson threw three interceptions. They all came late in the final quarter.

UCF defeats West Virginia 45-13

Oklahoma State is the worst team in the conference, but West Virginia may not be far behind them.

UCF running back Jaden Nixon totaled 116 yards and two touchdowns on the grond on just seven carries. They totaled 255 yards and three touchdowns as a team as a rushing attack.

Oct 18, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Central Florida Knights running back Jaden Nixon (5) rushes for an 83 yard touchdown in the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images / Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

Big 12 matchups in Week 9:

Kansas State at Kansas

No. 11 BYU at Iowa State

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougar fans rush the field after the game against the Utah Utes at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Oklahoma State at No. 14 Texas Tech

Baylor at No. 21 Cincinnati

TCU at West Virginia

Houston at No. 24 Arizona State

Colorado at Utah

