How Week 8 Big 12 Results Impact the Wildcats
Arizona suffered another heartbreaking loss on Saturday as it fell to Houston 31-28 on a game-winning field goal as time expired. The Wildcats now sit at 4-3 on the season and 1-3 in Big 12 conference play.
Noah Fifita posted one of his most efficient performances of not just this season but arguably his career at Arizona, completing 24-of-26 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns.
The run defense continued to struggle for Arizona as Houston ran for 232 yards and a touchdown on 45 carries as a team.
Here is a look at how each of the other Big 12 games went this past weekend.
Arizona State defeats Texas Tech 26-22
After being sidelined the week before, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt returned to lead the Sun Devils to an impressive win and hand the Red Raiders their first loss of the season.
Arizona State led 19-7 in the final five minutes of the game before allowing back-to-back touchdowns to fall behind 22-19 with two minutes left.
Leavitt led a touchdown drive in the final minute and a half. He threw for 319 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson hauled in 10 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.
BYU defeats Utah 24-21
BYU picked up another impressive win in a rivalry game over Utah.
It was only 10-7 BYU through three quarters before both teams scored 14 points in the final 15 minutes.
BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier threw for 166 yards and a touchdown, while running back LJ Martin added another 122 yards on the ground for BYU.
For Utah, quarterback Devon Dampier threw for 244 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. The Utes backfield was led by Daniel Bray who ran for 121 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Cincinnati defeats Oklahoma State 49-17
It was a blowout by halftime when the Bearcats led 28-10.
Cincinnati continues to be led by quarterback Brendan Sorsby who tossed another 270 yards and three touchdowns. They also ran for another 157 yards on the ground as a team.
TCU defeats Baylor 42-36
In a game that included multiple weather delays, TCU prevailed at home in a high-scoring contest with Baylor.
TCU quarterback Josh Hoover threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns.
The big difference in the result was the turnover battle as Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson threw three interceptions. They all came late in the final quarter.
UCF defeats West Virginia 45-13
Oklahoma State is the worst team in the conference, but West Virginia may not be far behind them.
UCF running back Jaden Nixon totaled 116 yards and two touchdowns on the grond on just seven carries. They totaled 255 yards and three touchdowns as a team as a rushing attack.
Big 12 matchups in Week 9:
Kansas State at Kansas
No. 11 BYU at Iowa State
Oklahoma State at No. 14 Texas Tech
Baylor at No. 21 Cincinnati
TCU at West Virginia
Houston at No. 24 Arizona State
Colorado at Utah
