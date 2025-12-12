What Arizona Basketball Needs to improve to Maintain Elite Status

1. Turnovers and Offensive Efficiency Challenges

Arizona’s offense is efficient overall, but the turnover numbers point to a potential vulnerability:

The Wildcats average 12.9 turnovers per game, slightly lower than their opponent's average of 13.9, meaning Arizona isn’t creating an advantage in taking care of the ball while giving opponents a nearly even playing field as far as giveaways go.

Their assist/turnover ratio of 1.5 is solid but not elite, suggesting that Arizona can struggle to consistently generate quality looks without miscues at certain points. Against high-pressure defenses that force extended possessions and ball pressure, this turnover rate could slow Arizona’s already fast offensive pacing.

2. Three-Point Shooting Volume and Dependency

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Pea (10) scores a jumper over Auburn Tigers forward KeShawn Murphy during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona’s shooting line is otherwise strong, but three-point trends reveal a modest weakness, according to ESPN.com:

The Wildcats are shooting 37.5% from three, a respectable percentage, but are only averaging 6.0 makes per game on 16.0 attempts, which is not among the nation’s strongest perimeter shooting teams.

Their opponents are hitting 6.8 threes per game, slightly more than Arizona’s makes, indicating perimeter defense or spacing mismatches could be an issue if elite 3-point teams attack them, although they have managed to maintain three-point scoring as well.

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) makes a lay up during the second half of the game against the Auburn Tigers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Though it is about average, this three-point shooting isn’t dominant enough to make Arizona consistently lethal from deep when facing lockdown perimeter defenders in the event that a team can create a situation where Arizona has to become one-dimensional.

3. Free-Throw Shooting and Late-Game Reliability

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) dunks during the first half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona’s free-throw percent this season is only .721, which is modest for a championship-level team.

In tight games, not getting to the line or missing clutch free throws could be costly, especially against teams that excel at drawing fouls late in games. It has not posed too much of an issue to this point, but as the stakes grow higher and the season goes on, it is important to be able to close out tight games with free throws.

5. Rebounding Is Solid but Not Dominant

Iowa State Cyclones forward Brandton Chatfield (33) shoots the ball over Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the first half in the Big-12 men’s basketball showdown at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday March 1, 2025 in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona’s rebounding numbers (about 42.3 rebounds per game) are good but not overwhelming compared to elite teams that regularly dominate second chances. Strong rebounding teams can neutralize Arizona’s transition and half-court looks.

Overall, Arizona has been very well-rounded, and what they have done is taken their weaknesses in a game and flipped them on the other team in ways that make their flaws cancel each other out. The in-game adjustments have been phenomenal this season to this point, but there are still some areas that the Wildcats will need to improve upon to maintain their elite status.