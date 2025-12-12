Arizona Women’s Basketball Weaknesses in the 2025–26 Season

1. Shooting Inconsistency — Especially from Three

One of the team’s most glaring deficiencies has been perimeter shooting efficiency:

Through nine games, Arizona is averaging 4.7 made three‑pointers per game on 13.4 attempts, amounting to a .313 three‑point percentage. This is below the league average and suggests struggles to stretch defenses and create spacing. Meanwhile, opponents are hitting 7.6 threes per game on 21.6 attempts at .315, which is slightly better than Arizona’s efficiency.

Becky Burke in front of the bench coaching her team | Marison Bilagody, Arizona Athletics

A sub‑320 three‑point percentage makes it harder for the Wildcats to recover from scoring droughts or respond when opponents go on runs. Poor shooting also strains their offense, because an inability to consistently threaten from deep allows defenses to sag inside and contest mid‑range and post scoring more effectively.

2. Rebounding and Inside Presence

Scenes from the women's basketball game between Vanderbilt and Arizona at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. | Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unlike previous seasons where Arizona leaned on rebounding strength, the 2025–26 Wildcats have shown a near-even rebounding ability.

Arizona is averaging 35.2 rebounds per game while opponents are averaging 35.3, leaving the Wildcats with a –0.1 rebounding margin.

This even rebounding margin indicates that Arizona has not consistently controlled the glass, allowing opponents extra possessions and limiting second‑chance opportunities. Against bigger, physical frontlines typical of Big 12 play, this deficiency becomes more pronounced.

3. Free Throw Shooting Woes

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Dyaisha Fair (2) returns the ball against Arizona Wildcats guard Courtney Blakely (1) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Arizona’s ability to capitalize at the free‑throw line has also been underwhelming:

The Wildcats are shooting just .699 from the free‑throw line as a team, lower than most competitive Big 12 teams and below ideal levels for late‑game execution.

In close games like the recent 72–69 loss to New Mexico, missed free throws can be decisive, and Arizona’s struggles from the line were a contributing factor to their inability to close securely.

4. Turnovers and Ball Security

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Helena Pueyo (13) shoots against the Syracuse Orange in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

While the team’s assist numbers show solid ball movement (17.0 assists per game), the Wildcats are still turning the ball over too often:

Arizona averages 15.1 turnovers per game, giving up 17.6 turnovers forced by opponents — a negative differential that translates to lost scoring opportunities and easy transition buckets for opponents.

This turnover rate undercuts offensive flow and allows other teams to capitalize on mistakes, especially against conference rivals with high‑pressure defenses.

5. Depth and Size Challenges

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Alaina Rice (25) hits her head on the court against Arizona Wildcats in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Arizona has also faced matchup problems with size and depth, especially late in games. Recent analysis revealed strategic concerns about lineup choices and physical mismatches, particularly against teams with strong interior play or rebounding advantages.