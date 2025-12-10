Arizona Making Progress with Elite 2026 Guard

Arizona and head coach Tommy Lloyd have started the 2026 recruiting cycle strongly by securing four-star small forward Cameron Holmes as their first and only commit. However, while several top prospects have already committed elsewhere, the Wildcats have continued to pursue some elite recruits.

One of those recruits is a five-star shooting guard and a top-three player in the country, and Arizona is reportedly emerging as a favorite to land him.

Arizona Emerging as Favorite For Five-Star Shooting Guard

Throughout the 2026 recruiting cycle, Arizona has been pursuing Caleb Holt, a five-star shooting guard from Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Wildcats first extended an offer in September and hosted him on campus in Tucson for an official visit in October.

Initially, Arizona was making a strong effort to land Holt. However, later in the fall, Lloyd and his staff shifted their focus to pursuing Cameron Williams, a five-star power forward who ultimately chose Duke over the Wildcats.

After missing out on Williams, Arizona has shifted its focus back to Holt and has been gaining ground with the 6'5" shooting guard.

While Holt hasn't set a commitment date or announced the finalist in his recruitment, Rivals' Jamie Shaw recently predicted Arizona as one of the three programs, alongside Alabama and Houston, with the best chance of landing the five-star.

Shaw explained that while Alabama has long been the overall favorite in Shaw's recruitment process, both Arizona and Houston have been gaining ground. He also noted that Holt is unlikely to make a decision until 2026.

"For a long time during the process, Alabama was the school most people were talking about, particularly with," Shaw wrote. "Over the last couple of weeks, Arizona and Houston seemed to have picked up some momentum."

He continued, "While Alabama is still being mentioned, the general sentiment I am hearing is that its lead might be slipping a bit. But while I am currently hearing Arizona and Houston more, everyone is still paying attention to Alabama. This recruitment should go into the 2026 calendar year."

Shaw didn't specify which school he thinks has the best shot at winning Holt's recruitment, but he seems confident it will be one of those three schools. Holt would be a massive addition to Arizona's 2026 class, as Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 2 overall prospect nationally, and the No. 1 shooting guard in the country.

There's no guarantee that Arizona will be able to land him, but Lloyd is historically a strong recruiter. Given Arizona's strong performance on the court this season, it will be difficult for Holt not to consider the Wildcats as a serious contender.

