What You Need to Know Before Arizona's Red/Blue Showcase
Arizona basketball fans are just three days away from seeing the new look Wildcats in action with the Red/Blue game coming this Friday, October 3 at 5:45 p.m. (MST),
The scrimmage gives fans a first look at who they may expect to see on the court competing against one another in a high-energy environment in front of an electric crowd. Much like last year's event, the team will participate in events before the start of the contest, from 3-point contests to dunk competitions and an after-party will be hosted by DJ Diesel, AKA Shaquille O'Neal.
With the departure of some players and the addition of others, mixed with a group of talented vets, this is a team to look out for in the 2025-2026 season.
With the scrimmage fast approaching, here is everything that is needed to know about the new team that head coach Tommy Lloyd will be commanding this upcoming season.
Impressive freshmen
The Arizona staff did an amazing job in recruiting the group of freshmen that will be taking the court and helping to make a deep run in the NCAA National Tournament.
The Wildcats have brought in a group of young players that have made up the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, with two five-star, three four-star and two three-star players vying for minutes in an already stacked lineup.
Guard Brayden Burries and forward Koa Peat are the two five-star players. They are both nationally recognized players who are slated to make an immediate impact on the court for their team.
Dwayne Aristode, Sidi Gueye and Ivan Kharchenkov make up the list of four-star recruits who have chosen to advance their skills while playing under Lloyd.
Bryce James and Mabil Mawut are the two three-star talents who add a ton of talent and depth to the roster. Harvard transfer Evan Nelson joins the program as well, bringing experience to the rotation.
Expect to see these young players showcase their skills and what they have to offer in the scrimmage.
International talent
There's no question that Lloyd has a knack for picking out the most talented players that don't just play in the USA and this year's roster clearly shows that.
Veteran center Motiejus Krivas hails from Lithuania and guard Anthony Dell'Orso from Australia. German-Russian forward Kharchenkov brings with him professional league experience from Bayern Munich.
Senegal's Gueye brings experience from the Euroleague as well. Arisotde played for the Netherlands in the FIBA U16 2022 European Championship as well as for Joventut Badalona in Spain before coming to America.
Mawut is a citizen of South Sudan, was born in Kenya, grew up in Uganda and enlisted in the NBA Academy in Senegal before playing his junior and senior years in the States.
A giant front court
Krivas and Tobe Awaka will be a monstrous duo of a front court once the season rolls around, as both of them are physical players who will chase down the rebound and control the paint with dominance.
Add Peat into the mix and Arizona has created a monstrous rotation of bigs that opposing teams will have to gameplan around.
Fans can expect a small preview of that in the upcoming scrimmage.
Dynamic guards
Veteran guard Jaden Bradley is set to play in his third year as a Wildcat and will be a force for the Wildcats.
Dell'Orso joins the backcourt and will be a versatile player for Arizona as he possesses dangerous, sharp shooting abilities.
Burries and James are the two freshmen who will be looking to make a name for themselves at their respective positions and learn from a group of vets who have plenty of experience at the college level.
