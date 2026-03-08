No. 2 Arizona Stampedes Through Colorado to End Regular Season

The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats have concluded their regular season with a 6-2 conference record and a Big 12 title after defeating the Colorado Buffaloes in a close game in the CU Events Center by a score of 89-79.

The Buffaloes (17-11) were more than up to the task of competing with Arizona (29-2), forcing nine turnovers and stealing the ball eight times while rebounding the ball 32 times compared to 37 by the Wildcats.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) defends on Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) in the first half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It was the ball movement and field goal shots that gave Arizona the advantage on Saturday, as it shot 56% and had 22 assists by the end of the night. With the Big 12 tournament fast approaching, the Wildcats now have plenty of momentum on their side.

Arizona's two freshmen led the way in separate halves. Koa Peat had 19 points in the first half and Brayden Burries had 22 in the second. Burries led all scorers with a team/career high 31 points and six assists. Peat was second with 25 points and four assists. Ivan Kharchenkov, Motiejus Krivas and Tobe Awaka all tied with 10 points.

First half

A close battle from the start, Arizona found itself in a tie game with a 14-14 score with 13 minutes left to play in the first half. Peat took firm control of the Wildcats' offense early on. scoring 12 of those 14 points with Krivas scoring the other two.

Colorado then began to take control of the game, going on a 12-4 run to make it a 26-18 game with eight minutes remaining before a media timeout.

The Wildcats then scored five straight points to pull themselves back from the eight-point deficit. Once again, it was Peat who led the scoring run, making three points with Burries making a layup off a Colorado turnover. The score was now 26-23, Buffaloes with six minutes left.

Down 36-25 with four minutes left, Arizona scorched its way to a 12-2 run to make it a 38-36 game by the end of the half. The stellar freshman Peat led all scorers with an astonishing 19 points by the final buzzer.

Colorado was able to lead Arizona by outrebounding the Wildcats 22-18 and making 11 second-chance points. It was also perfect from the free-throw line, going 10-for-10.

Second half

It was a back and forth battle from the start of the second hald, much like it was in the first. Although the Wildcts offense came out with a fire lit under them, they still saw themselves down three points with 18 minutes left.

Arizona then scored five unanswered points to make it a tie game at 46 a piece with 17 minutes left. Kharchenkov's layup, followed by Burries' three-point shot, was what allowed Arizona to tie it back up.

A back and forth affari from there, Arizona battled through a gritty seven minutes of basketball. The Wildcats saw themselves down 62-61 until they went on a 5-0 run that was capped off with Burries' three point shot to make it a 66-62 game with seven minutes to play.

Burries took over the second half at that point, scoring 11 points, going 4-for-5 from the field and 2-for-2 from beyond the perimeter.

Colorado attempted to fight back following that run, but Arizona went on another scoring streak to push its lead even further. A 7-0 run was started by Dwayne Aristode's long three-pointer and capped off by Awaka's four consecutive points before a media timeout was called. With just under seven minutes left, the score was now 73-64, Wildcats.

