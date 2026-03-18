3 Ways Arizona Can Beat Long Island in Round of 64

As March Madness gets going, the Arizona Wildcats are in a strong position, but that doesn’t mean they can overlook the Long Island Sharks.

Games like this are where upsets happen if a team isn’t prepared. Arizona is the better team on paper, but they still need to execute. Here are three key ways Arizona can stay in the running for March Madness .

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

1. Dominate the Glass Early

One of the biggest reasons the Arizona Wildcats have been so dominant this season comes down to a few key rotation changes that really shaped how the team plays.

Head coach Tommy Lloyd made the bold decision to keep a very tight rotation, usually sticking to just seven players and occasionally an eighth

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; The Arizona Wildcats celebrate after defeating the Houston Cougars during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Arizona finished the regular season 32–2, won the Big 12, and earned a No. 1 seed in the tournament.

Another major move was shifting Anthony Dell’Orso into a sixth-man role. Even though he had been a consistent starter for most of his career, he accepted coming off the bench to provide a scoring boost when the team needed it most.

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) passes the ball over UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

That decision paid off, especially in big moments like the Big 12 semifinals against the Iowa State Cyclones, where he dropped 26 points. These adjustments helped turn Arizona into one of the most complete teams in the country.

One thing Arizona does really well and needs to execute when playinging long Island is their rebounding.

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) drives to the hoop past Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) during the second half during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

This is where they can immediately take control of the game. Long Island doesn’t have the same size or physical presence, so Arizona needs to take advantage of that from the start.

Rebounding isn’t just about defense either. Offensive boards lead to second-chance points, which can quickly break a game open. If Arizona is grabbing rebounds on both ends, it puts constant pressure on Long Island and limits its chances of staying competitive.

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) drives around UCF Knights center Jeremy Foumena (0) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

2. Don’t Settle for Bad Shots

One of the biggest mistakes good teams make against underdogs is settling. Instead of playing their game, they start forcing threes or rushing possessions. Arizona can’t fall into that trap.

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) drives to the hoop past Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) during the first half during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Long Island will likely try to slow the game down or force Arizona into uncomfortable looks. That’s where discipline matters. If Arizona sticks to its offense and takes smart shots, its talent will naturally take over.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks towards his players during the first half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

3. Set the Tone on Defense

Defense is what separates teams in March. Arizona doesn’t need to do anything crazy, but they do need to bring energy on that end.

That means forcing turnovers, contesting shots, and preventing Long Island from getting any easy buckets. Underdog teams thrive on confidence. If Long Island starts seeing shots go in early, they’ll believe they can win.

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dribbles downcourt during the first half against the Houston Cougars during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Even something as simple as active hands, strong closeouts, and communicating on defense can make a huge difference. If they make Long Island uncomfortable from the start, it’ll be hard for them to build any momentum.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, this is Arizona’s game to win. They have more talent, more size, and more experience. But March Madness doesn’t care about that if a team comes out unfocused.

If Arizona controls the boards, plays smart offense, and brings intensity on defense, they should win comfortably. But if they slip up in any of those areas, this could get way more interesting than expected.