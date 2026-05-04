The Real Story Behind Arizona’s Double Transfer Exit
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When two players leave at the exact same time, it’s almost never random. That’s why the departures of Dwayne Aristode and Sidi Gueye from the Arizona Wildcats feel like more than just normal transfer portal movement. To me, this screams one thing: something is already lined up behind the scenes. And honestly, that’s not a bad thing.
If one player leaves, sure, you can call it personal. But two guys in the same position group, same timing, feel planned. College basketball today isn’t about waiting your turn anymore. It’s about opportunity right now. And if Aristode and Gueye both felt their roles were shrinking, there’s probably a reason why. That reason is likely roster upgrades.
Head coach Tommy Lloyd doesn’t just let depth walk out the door unless he knows he can replace it. Arizona isn’t guessing here; they’re calculating.
This Is About the Frontcourt
Let’s be real: this move is all about the big man rotation. If Koa Peat comes back, which feels more likely by the day, that already eats up major minutes. Then you add in another potential transfer power forward, and suddenly there’s just no space left for developing players like Gueye or role-based wings like Aristode.
Arizona clearly wants to stay big. That’s been Lloyd’s identity. Two-big lineups, strong rebounding, and interior dominance that won't change unless a very specific type of player comes in. And neither Aristode nor Gueye fit as cleanly into that system anymore.
Here’s where I actually respect what Arizona is doing. They’re not panicking. While other schools are throwing huge amounts of money at players early, sometimes overpaying badly, Arizona is being patient. They’re letting the market settle, identifying exact fits, and then making their move. That’s risky, but it’s also how you avoid mistakes.
Instead of grabbing whoever’s available, they’re targeting players who actually make sense next to their core. That’s how you build a team, not just a roster.
My Take: This Is a Good Sign
Losing players always feels negative at first. But in this case, I think it’s the opposite. This feels like a setup move.
Arizona doesn’t let two players walk unless they’re confident about what’s coming next. Whether it’s a returning star, a transfer commit, or both, something is clearly in motion.
And if that’s true, this team might end up better than people expect. Sometimes silence in the portal means chaos. But sometimes, it means a big move is coming.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.